Morneau moves to undercut Kinder Morgan’s political leverage

This was a negotiating tactic.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau went out in public to say Ottawa would cover all the risks that Kinder Morgan had cited as its reasons for pulling back from the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline. And, he said, if Kinder Morgan didn’t want to take the deal, some other company will.

It was a countertactic, on the very day that shareholders of Kinder Morgan’s Canadian subsidiary are to meet in Calgary, with the TMX pipeline on the menu.

Mr. Morneau had been tasked with negotiating some way to give Kinder Morgan the insurance it needed to go ahead despite the legal challenges raised by British Columbia Premier John Horgan. But the company was making noises that that wasn’t good enough – that perhaps no private company could take on the risks of TMX.

In other words, it was hinting that Ottawa’s insurance package wasn’t enough, and instead it wanted the federal government to buy the pipeline, or a big chunk of it.

Mr. Morneau’s Wednesday morning news conference was Ottawa’s way of saying it isn’t willing to pay Kinder Morgan’s price. It was a very public sortie, so that the Finance Minister could fire a warning: We’re willing to give Kinder Morgan everything they said they needed, and if that’s not enough, some other company will take that deal.

It came after an hour-long phone call Tuesday evening between Mr. Morneau and Steve Kean, the chief executive officer of Houston-based Kinder Morgan International, according to a government source. It was an effort to move Mr. Kean from his company’s hard negotiating stance: buy into the project, at our price, or see the pipeline go down the drain along with all the political capital that Justin Trudeau has put into it.

Mr. Morneau’s response, it appears, was to tell him to take another look at a more modest package to cover political risks, or shop TMX to another pipeline proponent. And he made that response loud, in public, in a bid to cut Kinder Morgan’s political leverage.

There were no details. Mr. Morneau didn’t really tell the public how far Ottawa is prepared to go. He didn’t put a price tag on how much risk the federal government is prepared to take on. He didn’t even specify the types of risks the government might be prepared to cover – whether it would, for example, mitigate the risk from Indigenous court challenges, or protests, or construction cost overruns.

But he did say Ottawa will indemnify Kinder Morgan – or any company willing to complete TMX – from the “exceptional” and “politically motivated” risks raised by Premier Horgan’s opposition to the pipeline.

That, after all, is the obstacle that Kinder Morgan had raised as the reason for pulling back. In April, the company announced that it was ceasing non-essential spending on the pipeline expansion and warned that if the issue wasn’t settled by May 31, it would abandon TMX.

Clearly, Kinder Morgan wanted something else. The company didn’t want to just have insurance against Mr. Horgan’s legal challenge. It wanted Ottawa to buy into the project in a bigger way – presumably for a price Ottawa isn’t willing to pay.

Mr. Morneau’s public response Wednesday morning amounts to rejecting Kinder Morgan’s “offer.”

His news conference was incredibly vague if the point was to tell Canadians what was being negotiated on their behalf. But it was pretty clear if the point was to tell Canadians that Ottawa was willing to meet the conditions that Kinder Morgan had set – and to tell Kinder Morgan that if that isn’t good enough, they should shop TMX around to private companies to see how much they can get for it. With Ottawa willing to provide political insurance, somebody else will be willing to buy it, Mr. Morneau told reporters.

It’s not quite that simple. Kinder Morgan already has a Trans Mountain pipeline in place – the current project is to twin it. Presumably, the Trudeau government would be loath to nationalize it and force the sale to another pipeline company willing to go ahead with the expansion. But Mr. Morneau’s public message was aimed at sending Kinder Morgan a signal: if what they want is more money, they’re going to have to negotiate.