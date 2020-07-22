Morneau pays WE organization $41,366 to cover past travel expenses

Finance Minister Bill Morneau revealed Wednesday that he has just reimbursed the WE organization in the amount of $41,366 for travel expenses the organization covered for personal trips he and his family took to Kenya and Ecuador in 2017.

Mr. Morneau made the announcement during his opening comments as he appeared before the House of Commons finance committee, which is reviewing the government’s now-abandoned plan to outsource the management of a $912-million student grant program to WE.

Separately, the Prime Minister’s Office said Wednesday that the Prime Minister has accepted the invitation to appear at the House of Commons finance committee. Committee chair and Liberal MP Wayne Easter said Mr. Trudeau might appear on Tuesday, July 28, but that the date has not been confirmed.

In his testimony, Mr. Morneau said that his wife and daughter traveled to Kenya in the summer of 2017 to learn about WE school projects. Then later that year, he travelled to Ecuador with his family to see and participate in WE’s humanitarian work in that country.

“In recent days, our family has conducted a review of our personal records, and we found documentation to confirm our payment of expenses for these two trips, including flight and personal hotel costs of approximately $52,000. However, we’re unable to locate receipts for any expenses related to WE programming, including accommodation. This was to my surprise,” he said.

“Yesterday, I asked my assistant to reach out to the WE organization regarding these trips and for them to provide me with the amount of total expenses incurred. Today, I wrote a cheque in payment of $41,366. I expected and always had intended to pay the full cost of these trips, and it was my responsibility to make sure that was done. Not doing so, even unknowingly, it’s not appropriate. I want to apologize for this error on my part.

“My practice has always been to personally pay for expenses incurred in my role as finance minister. Whenever I believe there to be any perception of potential personal benefit. The error this time, even though I was not traveling in my role as minister, should not have happened. I can also confirm that my family made two significant donations to the WE organization, each for $50,000. My wife made one in April 2018 to support students in Canada, and another one in June of this year to support COVID-19 relief in Kenya and in Canada.”

Mr. Morneau said he and his family have long been passionate about education efforts in Africa and Kenya and have personally donated over a million dollars to help refugee students from Kenya continue their education in Canada.

“As I’ve stated previously, I participated in deliberations on the Canada Student Service Grant program. I do not believe I had a conflict, although I fully recognize that there are legitimate questions about the perception of a conflict. In hindsight, I should have recused myself from discussions involving the WE organization and I will do so in the future,” he said.

During his appearance, Mr. Morneau also provided a timeline of key events in the evolution of the government’s decision, including details of cabinet discussions that are normally secret.

He said he had a call with the Prime Minister on the evening of April 5 where they discussed the need to consider measures to support students as a result of the pandemic.

“I spent that night thinking in detail about this issue. The next morning, I tasked my officials and my ministerial team to begin engaging across government and brainstormed different options to support students. My office and Department of Finance officials began working with other government departments to develop these ideas and to reach out to youth organizations in order to get a better sense of the challenges that the young people they serve were facing,” he said.

The minister said that on April 7, federal officials reached out to at least a dozen organizations, including WE. WE then provided the government with a proposal on social entrepreneurship. WE has said this was shared on April 9.

“The WE organization had sent this proposal to me, but I didn’t review or respond to the proposal at that time,” said Mr. Morneau.

During an April 18 briefing, the minister said officials said a partnership with the private sector or not-for-profit sector may be necessary given that the public service may not be able to launch such a large program in the speed required.

“Officials raised WE Charity, among other organizations, as an example of groups that were already doing similar work. This was the first time that I’ve been involved in any discussion related to WE Charity and what would become the Canada Student Service Grant,” he said.

“My office continued discussions with WE Charity about how different types of student programming could be administered. On April 21st, I verbally approved my department’s recommendations on the broad parameters of the Canada Student Service Grant, including the potential involvement of a third party. To be clear, no third party such as WE was chosen or directed within this approval,” he said.

On April 22, the Prime Minister announced the CSSG but it was not until June 25 the government said in a backgrounder that it would be “administered by WE Charity.”

“For complete transparency, I note that on Sunday, April 26th, I spoke with [WE co-founder] Craig Kielburger,” Mr. Morneau said Wednesday. “I know that we would have broadly discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. He did not the Canada Student Service Grant, nor did I.”

Mr. Morneau said that on May 5th, Youth Minister Bardish Chagger presented her initial proposal for Canada Student Service Grant, including WE Charity as the preferred administrator, at the COVID-19 cabinet committee. The Finance Minister did not attend that meeting.

The final decision on the grant program was presented to the full cabinet on May 22nd, he said.

“As I’ve said, I should not have participated in that discussion and I regret that I did not recuse myself at that time. I provided approval on the final revised funding decision for the program on June 3rd. And that was my last direct engagement with program’s development,” he said.

