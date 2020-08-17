Finance Minister Bill Morneau resigns amid reports of tension with Trudeau

Open this photo in gallery Canada's Minister of Finance Bill Morneau is seen prior to a press conference in Toronto, Friday, July 17, 2020. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced his resignation from the Trudeau cabinet on Monday after reports of tension between him and the Prime Minister bubbled to the surface during recent days.

Mr. Morneau told reporters that he met with the Prime Minister Monday to inform him that he would not be running in the next election. He said he never intended to run in more than two elections. As a result, he said the next phase of economic recovery will take several years and another finance minister will be needed.

"That's why I'll be stepping down as finance minister and as Member of Parliament for Toronto Centre," he said.

Mr. Morneau said he intends to put his name forward as the next secretary general for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD.) He said the Prime Minister supports this plan and he thanked Mr. Trudeau for giving him the opportunity to serve as finance minister.

He is the only Finance Minister that Mr. Trudeau has ever had since his government came to power.

Mr. Trudeau issued a statement on Monday thanking Mr. Morneau for his service, adding that he counted on the minister's leadership, advice and close friendship over the years.

“Bill, you have my deepest gratitude and I know you will continue making great contributions to our country and for Canadians in the years to come,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Speculation will now turn to Mr. Morneau’s replacement.

Current deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos have been mentioned as possible internal candidates.

Recent reports have also raised the possibility that the job could go to former Bank of Canada and Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who is currently living in Ottawa and has been providing policy advice to the Liberal government in an informal capacity.

Mr. Morneau’s resignation follows a meeting that he had behind closed doors with the Prime Minister on Monday.

The Prime Minister’s Office was quiet throughout the day and declined to confirm the meeting was to take place, but a source with direct knowledge of the discussion confirmed it was among private meetings scheduled for the Prime Minister.

Reuters reported on Sunday that they were to meet in a bid to sort out their differences while it cited sources who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the situation. The meeting was reported first by Bloomberg.

The frayed dynamic between the two men has been under the microscope by political insiders who wondered if Mr. Morneau, a Toronto businessman would be able to remain in his post or if he would be shuffled out.

Earlier Monday, the Prime Minister’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts took to Twitter on Monday urge his former colleagues to “knock it off” unless they missed losing.

He said Liberals are more lethal to Liberals than are any competing partisans and that Canadians have “little patience for this stuff in the best of times, and these are not those.”

Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith told The Globe he was not personally aware of the issues at play between the Finance Minister and the Prime Minister but said he hoped the situation was resolved quickly.

Mr. Erskine-Smith said he would like to see the focus return to helping support Canadians and businesses during the pandemic, adding that efforts should be refocused on testing and tracing.

“So long as there is consternation in cabinet, some of these conversations don’t happen as much as they ought to,” he said.

Last Tuesday, The Globe reported that sources said Mr. Trudeau was not committed to keeping Mr. Morneau on as the key architect of the federal government’s economic revival plan after the two clashed over the Finance Department’s policy responses to the COVID-19 crisis.

Insiders said that Mr. Trudeau was uncertain whether Mr. Morneau was the right fit to steer the country into a postpandemic economic recovery.

The Globe and Mail did not identify the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly about Mr. Trudeau’s plans for a cabinet remake that could lead to the departure of Mr. Morneau.

The PMO issued a statement after The Globe report that said Mr. Trudeau had full confidence in his finance minister.

Both the Conservatives and the NDP have expressed skepticism about reports of friction between Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau and suggest it is a Liberal attempt to take the public focus off of the WE controversy.

NDP ethics critic Charlie Angus said Monday that what was playing out was “carefully choreographed stage show” to try and divert attention away from the damage that’s been done to Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau.

It is without precedent that the Prime Minister is signalling to the world markets that he wants to get rid of his Finance Minister in the midst of an economic crisis, Mr. Angus said.

“That’s not the message you send to the world, unless of course, you’re more concerned about the damage on the home front from the ethical scandal,” he said.

Greg MacEachern, a former senior Liberal staffer who is now senior vice president of Proof Strategies, said the recent reports about tension between Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau is reminiscent of the often-tense relationship between Prime Minister Jean Chretien and his finance minister Paul Martin in the 1990s and early 2000s.

“Any Liberal who lived through the Chretien-Martin days looks at this with regret because it’s not the way to go and people should know that,” he said. “This is a reminder of some of the less-than-stellar days of the Liberal Party.”

Michele Cadario, a consultant and former deputy chief of staff to Paul Martin when he was Prime Minister, said there is always a “healthy tension” between a prime minister and a finance minister, who heads a department that views itself as the defender of the public purse.

“What is something that no one ever wants ,and no one should want, is for any of those tensions to surface and for any of the sniping back and forth,” she said.

The Ethics Commissioner is investigating Mr. Morneau and Mr. Trudeau over whether they breached the Conflict of Interest Act in relation to a now-cancelled contribution agreement of $543.5-million with the WE Charity that has been the source of a political headache for the Liberals this summer.

