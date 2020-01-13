Morneau says government spending will play a bigger role in the event of an economic downturn

Finance Minister Bill Morneau said fiscal policy – such as increased government spending – will need to play a larger role in the event of an economic downturn in light of the fact that central banks have little room to act with global interest rates near historic lows.

While stressing that the Canadian economy remains strong and that none of the main private sector economists are forecasting a recession, Mr. Morneau said his upcoming budget will need to be cautious in terms of new spending so that Ottawa has the fiscal room to act later if needed.

“In a situation of low interest rates, obviously the response to any economic challenges is likely to be different than if we had high interest rates,” Mr. Morneau told a group of students at Ryerson University Monday as he launched the government’s pre-budget consultations and provided an outline of his budget priorities.

“Historically when the economy’s faced challenges, central banks have reduced interest rates. But given that interest rates are already at a low rate, that tool is not there in the same way, which means that the response to economic challenge is much more about investments that the government can make – what’s called fiscal approaches," he said. "And that’s why we need to always maintain a strong balance sheet, always maintain the ability to make those investments, which is why that’s one of the key objectives that I’m working towards and that the Prime Minister has asked me to work towards in how I move forward with the budget.”

Mr. Morneau and the Liberal government has faced criticism for running deficits during a period of economic growth. However the finance minister repeated his pledge to focus on reducing the size of the federal debt as a percentage of GDP. He also said that a period of low interest rates is a good time for the government to spend in areas like infrastructure and education in an effort to encourage long term economic growth.

The finance minister’s comments regarding monetary policy are similar to recent warnings from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, a former Bank of Canada governor, who told the Financial Times that central banks around the world do not have the room to cut interest rates to the same degree as in past recessions.

“It’s generally true that there’s much less ammunition for all the major central banks than they previously had and I’m of the opinion that this situation will persist for some time,” Mr. Carney told the Financial Times. “If there were to be a deeper downturn, that requires more stimulus than a conventional recession, then it’s not clear that monetary policy would have sufficient space.”

Mr. Morneau said some of the key themes of his budget will be climate change, health care, gun control and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples. No date has been set, but the federal budget is normally released in February or March.

Mr. Morneau’s December fiscal update said the deficit for the current fiscal year is projected to be $26.6-billion – up from $14-billion last year – and the debt-to-GDP ratio will be 31 per cent, up from 30.8 per cent in the 2018-19 fiscal year.

Even though the Liberals were reduced to a minority government in October, Mr. Morneau said other parties also campaigned on promises to address climate change and indigenous issues.

“We saw a strong majority of Canadians telling us that the environment and climate change are critical priorities so we think that we have a mandate, together with other parties, in government to move forward on issues around environment and climate change, and on reconciliation, the same as true,” he said. “We seek to work with the people that will work with us on those issues.”