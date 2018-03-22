MPs ask Christopher Wylie to testify at committee about Facebook data breach

Open this photo in gallery An Aug. 7, 2016 panel at a conference in Berkeley, Calif., on “effective altruism," including Brett Thalmann, a senior Liberal staffer, left, and Christopher Wylie, right. Handout

The House of Commons ethics committee voted unanimously Thursday to investigate the Facebook data breach and agreed to call Canadian whistleblower Christopher Wylie as a witness, as well as executives from Facebook, Amazon and Google.

The motion from NDP MP Charlie Angus was adopted unanimously, meaning it had the support of Liberal members even though the study will inevitably lead to questions about Mr. Wylie’s relationship with the Liberal Party.

The vote came a day after the Liberal Research Bureau confirmed that it awarded a $100,000 contract to Eunoia Technologies, a company owned by Mr. Wylie, in early 2016 to conduct a pilot project involving public opinion research and “setting up social media monitoring tools.”

Liberal officials have so far declined to provide more detail on Mr. Wylie’s work or why the government did not continue with the pilot project.

The Globe and Mail reported this week that the contract was one of several interactions between the federal Liberals and Mr. Wylie over a number of years.

In August 2016, two senior Liberal data specialists shared a stage with Mr. Wylie at a conference in Berleley, Calf., on the topic of “effective altruism.”

Mr. Wylie spoke about data and politics on a panel that included the Liberal Research Bureau’s director of research and insights, Alexandre Sevigny.

The panel also included Brett Thalmann, who was managing director of the bureau at the time, but is now director of administration and special projects in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Mr. Angus and Conservative MP and ethics critic Peter Kent both said Thursday that they would like to see the ethics committee call Mr. Sevigny and Mr. Thalmann to testify as part of the study.

Mr. Wylie is at the centre of an international controversy over the use of unauthorized Facebook data for political campaigns in support of Donald Trump’s presidential bid in the United States and the Brexit leave campaign in the United Kingdom.

Mr. Wylie said in a tweet Wednesday that he had accepted invitations to testify before lawmakers in the U.S. and Britain.

The House of Commons is not sitting during the first two weeks of April, meaning the Canadian ethics committee study is not expected to begin until after MPs return to Ottawa on April 16.