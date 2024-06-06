MPs calling out hate while disparaging Israel criticism ‘duplicitous’, Muslim groups say

Open this photo in gallery: Stephen Brown, CEO, National Council of Canadian Muslims, speaks during a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 19, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Muslim groups say all political parties need to work harder to stamp out Islamophobia in Canada, and allow more space for people to criticize Israel without being painted as antisemitic.

The CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims says he feels MPs have been “duplicitous” in calling out discrimination while vilifying people for attending peaceful pro-Palestinian protests.

Stephen Brown testified today as part of a parliamentary study into Islamophobia and antisemitism in Canada.

His group is calling on MPs to pass a motion to denounce anti-Palestinian racism and urge that civil liberties be protected, “including the ability to critique foreign governments.”

Police have reported an increase in crimes targeting Jews and Muslims across Canada since the Israel-Hamas war started last October.

The Council of Agencies Serving South Asians says politicians have mischaracterized or smeared people who oppose Israel’s military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

A representative of the group also says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should have spoken out after Ontario Premier Doug Ford suggested last week that immigrants were behind shots being fired at a Jewish girls’ elementary school in Toronto.