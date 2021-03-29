MPs chastise senior Facebook officials after Zuckerberg ignores Parliamentary summons

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

MPs chastise senior Facebook officials after Zuckerberg ignores Parliamentary summons

Bill Curry
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies via video conference before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 29, 2020.

POOL/Reuters

Members of Parliament chastised Facebook’s senior Canadian officials Monday after chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg ignored a summons to appear before the House of Commons committee on Canadian Heritage.

The committee unanimously approved a motion in February inviting Mr. Zuckerberg to discuss the company’s approach to compensating news publishers in Australia, given that the Canadian government is promising to announce a similar approach early this year.

After the invitation was ignored, the committee adopted a motion on March 12 issuing a summons for Mr. Zuckerberg to appear. Instead, Facebook sent three of its Canadian officials to Monday’s meeting, including Kevin Chan, global director and head of public policy for Facebook Canada. Under House rules, anyone summoned on Canadian soil can only be held accountable for non-compliance by the full House of Commons.

Story continues below advertisement

News media around the world have complained that Facebook is piggybacking on their content without paying for it, while the online giant insists its news distribution model helps content providers by driving traffic to their websites.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather pointed out that Mr. Zuckerberg regularly appears before congressional committees in the United States and media reports indicated the Facebook CEO spoke directly with Australian lawmakers to discuss the recent bill on media compensation in that country.

“Mr. Chan, since Mr. Zuckerberg takes his responsibility to U.S. lawmakers so seriously, can you explain to us why he repeatedly refuses invitations – and indeed, summonses – from Canadian parliamentary committees?” the Liberal MP asked.

“Sure,” Mr. Chan replied. “Mark was very much engaged, as an American, engaged with the U.S. congressional process last week. ... As Facebook, we are, as you can appreciate, a platform that is operating in many different countries around the world. And it is always the case that when Parliament wishes to speak to representatives of the company, we will always be there.”

Mr. Chan declined to answer several specific questions from MPs, such as the amount of annual ad revenue or net profit the company generates in Canada, citing commercial confidentiality.

Facebook is at the centre of several current or proposed policy changes that are under discussion in Ottawa. The Liberal government has promised that the 2021 budget will reveal a new approach to the taxation of multinational corporations, predicting that this could generate about $800-million a year in revenue.

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault has said he intends to introduce two bills early this year that will directly affect Facebook. One is a new legal requirement for social-media companies to remove harmful content, such as hate speech or images of child exploitation. The second is a law requiring large social-media platforms such as Facebook to contribute to the Canadian news industry. Mr. Guilbeault has said this would be similar to Australia’s approach.

Story continues below advertisement

Australia approved legislation last month that requires social-media platforms to reach compensation arrangements with publishers, or face the possibility of binding arbitration. Facebook initially protested by shutting down all news sharing on its platform in that country, but ultimately accepted the legislation after a last-minute change that said platforms can avoid the new rules if they’ve made “a significant contribution” to the sustainability of news.

Last week, Facebook Canada announced it would spend $8-million in Canada to fund a three-year extension of an existing program that funds reporter positions at the Canadian Press wire service.

Some MPs on the committee said they questioned the timing of that announcement.

“I’m a little cynical about it,” Conservative MP Kevin Waugh said. “You knew you were coming to this committee on Monday, and then all of a sudden you bring out another $8-million to support your news fellowship.”

NDP MP Heather McPherson said the fact that Mr. Chan would not answer all of the committee’s questions underscores the need to hear from Mr. Zuckerberg directly.

“People are increasingly concerned about the power of the Web giants and the ravages of the spread of online hate speech, [and] the impact of unfair competition of these giants on our local media,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies