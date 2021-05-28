MPs have ‘relatively shallow understanding’ of ethics rules, Mario Dion says

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe
from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

MPs have ‘relatively shallow understanding’ of ethics rules, Mario Dion says

Ian Bailey
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion in Ottawa on Jan. 11, 2018.

Blair Gable/Blair Gable Photography

The federal ethics commissioner says MPs and public office holders have a “relatively shallow understanding” of the rules that govern conflict issues, and the key challenge of his office is explaining them to those individuals.

“Unlike me, they don’t spend their life thinking about these things,” Mario Dion told the Commons ethics committee Friday, adding his office is looking for better ways to provide guidance through videos, webinars and other measures.

Mr. Dion was referring to the Conflict of Interest Act, which is applicable to 2,900 appointed federal officials, and the Conflict of Interest Code for Members of the House of Commons, applicable to the 338 MPs. The term “public office holders” refers to such parties as cabinet ministers, ministers of state and parliamentary secretaries, as well as ministerial advisers and Governor-in-Council appointees.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau in apparent conflict on WE but not a formal ethics breach, commissioner finds, Morneau’s actions declared a clear violation

Mr. Dion’s comments come after he cleared Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of conflict of interest in the WE scandal, involving the charity and the Canada Student Service Grant, but found former finance minister Bill Morneau broke the ethics law. At one point Friday, Mr. Dion pointed out Mr. Trudeau was not interviewed for the report, but provided an affidavit that the commissioner deemed acceptable.

Mr. Dion, named Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner in 2018, talked about the issue of comprehension of the rules when asked about the main challenge facing his office.

“I think our greatest challenge is to properly communicate, explain to MPs and to public office holders their obligations under the code and under the act,” he said, describing the documents as complex.

“The vast majority of people who are regulated by the act and the code have a relatively shallow understanding because it is complex.”

He said his office is trying to find better ways to provide guidance in documents on the web, videos and webinars.

The challenge is to “demystify, explain, vulgarize – I don’t know what other words to use to describe what I am trying to get at.”

“I believe each MP and public office holder is the first person responsible for making sure they comply with these instruments,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

He said his office had 2,000 consultations by public office holders in the last fiscal year and 500 from MPs.

“But sometimes MPs call about things that are menial, and maybe don’t call about things that are really important. You need to have the reflex to identify those issues.”

The commissioner said he monitors progress in making more people aware of their responsibilities by measuring attendance at educational events his office organizes.

Mr. Dion occupies an office created 14 years ago. He is looking for a 2021-22 budget of $7.67-million, up $500,000 from 2019.

Since May, 2019, he told the committee he issued nine investigation reports under the act and four under the code.

He said requests for presentations dropped in 2020, but those for advice were up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Dion was cautious in discussing aspects of his investigation of Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Morneau, declining, for example, to address hypothetical questions. “My role as an agent of Parliament is to implement the law as it is, not the way some people wish it would be.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies