In this file photo, Mark Zuckerberg testifies at a U.S. House Financial Services Committee hearing in Washington on Oct. 23, 2019.Erin Scott/Reuters

Liberal MPs want to summon Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta, to testify before a Commons committee over its plans to block Canadians’ ability to view and share news on Facebook if Ottawa’s online news bill becomes law.

They have drafted a motion proposing the Commons heritage committee carry out an inquiry into tech giants’ “current and ongoing use of intimidation and subversion tactics to evade regulation in Canada and across the world.”

The motion demands that Meta produce e-mails, texts and other messages, as well as “a list of all third parties” that have received funding for lobbying and research about the company’s response to Bill-C-18.

The motion, which is expected to be supported by the NDP and Bloc Québécois, follows the revelation in The Globe and Mail that Meta has decided to remove Canadians’ access to both written and broadcast news on Facebook and Instagram if Bill C-18 passes in its current form.

The online news bill, which is now in the Senate, would make Google and Meta compensate news organizations for posting or linking to their work.

Facebook says the system Bill C-18 would set up would allow publishers to charge it for as much content as they want to post on the platform “with no clear limits.”

Google has criticized the bill saying it would make it pay for links, and helping people find news.

Explainer: What is Bill C-18, and how could it affect how Canadians use the internet?

In the past five weeks, Google has been carrying out tests of potential responses to the online news bill by blocking the access of around 1.2 million Canadians to news through its search bar.

At a hearing before the Heritage Committee last Friday Jason Kee, a Google public policy manger, said “no decisions have been made” about whether it will restrict access to news permanently. He said Bill C-18 would “radically change” the legal framework for providing free links to articles and broadcasts.

MPs were sharply critical of Google for failing to produce e-mails and text messages it had requested saying a package of documents were all available online, accusing the head of Google in Canada, Sabrina Geremia, of failing to answer their questions.

The motion would also summon Nick Clegg, Meta’s U.S.-based head of Global Affairs, who was leader of Britain’s liberal party and its deputy prime minister, to give evidence alongside Chris Saniga, head of Meta in Canada.

The Heritage Minister’s parliamentary secretary, Chris Bittle, accused the tech giants on Twitter of “intimidation tactics” saying they are “a step too far.”

“Tech giants aren’t above the law,” said the Liberal MP who posted the motion on Twitter on Thursday said.

The MPs say the fresh inquiry would examine the actions of both Google and Meta in Canada saying that their warnings over C-18 about potential responses to bill C-18 “appear to be attempts to intimidate Parliament.”

The study would include five meetings, including Mr. Zuckerberg, as well as government officials and experts from other jurisdictions including Australia, where Facebook temporarily blocked access to news in protest at a similar law on compensation for news.

Facebook’s Canadian executives faced stiff questioning from members of the committee last year, about its warning that it might consider blocking access to news.

Last week, as reported in The Globe and Mail, Meta said it had resolved to block news if changes to bill C-18 are not made, saying it would warns Canadians of changes to its services in advance.

Posts with links to news articles make up less than 3 per cent of what Canadians see on their Facebook feed, and are not a significant source of revenue.

This week Meta announced it was slashing 10,000 jobs.

Liberal MP Anthony Housefather said both Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Clegg should appear ”as they have appeared before U.S. congressional committees.”

He said he expected all parties to support the Liberal motion.

The committee has no power to force people to appear if they are outside Canada. Mr. Zuckerberg declined a previous summons to the committee to answer questions about its decision to block Australian users from viewing or sharing news stories, which it reversed days later after changes to the law.

Some Canadian news organizations, including the Globe, have already made compensation agreements with big tech platforms.