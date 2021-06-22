MPs pass Bill C-10, sending controversial Broadcasting Act legislation to Senate

Members of Parliament have passed Bill C-10, an act to amend the Broadcasting Act, handing the controversial legislation to the Senate just ahead of the summer recess.

The bill was passed early Tuesday morning with a vote of 196 to 112. The Conservatives have been staunchly opposed to the government legislation, arguing that the removal of a clause that protected the rights of individuals to upload content such as videos to social media sites means Canadian citizens could fall under the new regulations. The government has said that other amendments ensure that people’s rights will not be threatened.

With Parliament set to break for the summer on Wednesday, and with a possible fall election looming, the government is rushing to get important pieces of legislation passed. In order to do so, MPs have been working late into the night.

Story continues below advertisement

The Monday sitting wrapped up around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Though many MPs were voting remotely from home, Conservative MP Scot Davidson injected a moment of levity into the late-night proceedings when he voted against the bill from his boat on Lake Simcoe, in Ontario’s cottage country.

Bill C-10 updates Canada’s Broadcasting Act for the internet age, according to the government. It’s meant to level the playing field by applying the rules traditional broadcasters must abide by to streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime. Internet giants would also need to offer certain amounts of Canadian content and contribute to its production.

“Bill C-10 will not solve everything,” said Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault in the House Monday night. “It is not everything under the sun, but it is a first and very important step in the right direction.”

Senator Dennis Dawson, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, said Tuesday morning that he stands by his assertion that the Senate will not pass the bill into law before the summer recess.

“It’s not going to go anywhere,” he said in an interview.

The Senate’s position was expected to become clearer later Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Also on Tuesday, the government gave formal notice of its plan to introduce another bill for regulating the internet. The notice says Justice Minister David Lametti will soon introduce proposed legislation that amends the Criminal Code and the Canadian Human Rights Act in relation to “hate propaganda, hate crimes and hate speech.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.