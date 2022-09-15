The flag on the Peace Tower flies at half-mast behind banners of Queen Elizabeth, in Ottawa on Sept. 8.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reminding Parliament of the enduring importance of the Crown in a tribute to the late monarch in the House of Commons.

Members of Parliament of all political stripes are rising in tribute to the queen today in a special sitting of the House.

Trudeau says Canada came of age under the queen, who signed Canada’s Constitution Act in 1982, ushering in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet offers condolences to those grieving the queen but says the relationship between Quebec and the Crown is “thorny and cruel,” telling the House the party will take no further part in the special session.

Other party leaders – including Pierre Poilievre, in his first remarks as head of the Conservatives – commemorated the queen and her 70-year reign of service, duty and dedication to Canada.

MPs are slated to give speeches in the House to recognize the queen’s legacy in Canada throughout the day, and might continue on Friday morning.