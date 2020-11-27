 Skip to main content
Murray Sinclair to retire from Senate in January

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Senator Murray Sinclair prepares to appear before the Senate Committe on Aboriginal Peoples in Ottawa on Tuesday May 28, 2019.

Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

Senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the landmark Truth and Reconciliation Commission on the legacy of residential schools, is resigning from the Red Chamber effective at the end of January, shortly after his 70th birthday.

In an exclusive interview with The Globe and Mail on Friday, Mr. Sinclair said a letter was sent to the Governor-General this week to tender his resignation from the Senate. He was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in April 2016.

“I am not going to disappear,” he said. “I am going to continue to exercise influence where I can. I will continue to respond to the public ... dialogue going on.”

Mr. Sinclair said he always intended to serve five years in the chamber and he now intends to focus on his memoirs — something he thought would be relatively easy. He said, however, he often finds himself working into the wee hours of the morning on the book tentatively titled Who We Are.

In his letter to Governor-General Julie Payette, Mr. Sinclair said his tenure in the Senate had been a remarkable opportunity to serve the people of Manitoba, adding he has tried to do so with pride and humility.

He also said that since working on the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which released its final report in 2015, that there has been a shift in how the country understands and speaks about residential schools and Indigenous issues.

Mr. Sinclair said Friday that reconciliation is not just about Indigenous people but in fact it is about the entire country.

“We need to recognize that this history, about the way that Canada has treated Indigenous people, is also about how Canada treated non-Indigenous people,” he said, adding that non-Indigenous people were educated to see Indigenous people as inferior and white, European society as superior.

“Until we get past that, we will always have a problem,” he said.

In the immediate future, Mr. Sinclair also intends to continue to work with young lawyers at Cochrane Saxberg LLP, an Indigenous law firm in Winnipeg.

“I have to tell you that the more time I spend with them, the more interesting they make my life,” he said.

He also said resignation from the Senate will allow him to spend more time at home in Winnipeg, including with his five grandchildren, once the pandemic is over.

