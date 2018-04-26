National Gallery preparing to cancel Chagall sale: sources

Open this photo in gallery ON LEFT: Marc Chagall, The Eiffel Tower, 1929. Source: National Gallery of Canada, Ottawa ON RIGHT: Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment by Jacques-Louis David. Source: Musee de la civilisation du Quebec, collection de La Fabrique de La Paroisse de Notre-Dame-de-Qubec. Musee de la civilisation du Quebec

The National Gallery of Canada is preparing to cancel its controversial sale of a Marc Chagall painting, sources tell The Globe and Mail.

The National Gallery had planned to sell the 1929 The Eiffel Tower canvas at a Christie’s auction house in New York City on May 15 for an estimated US$6-million to US$9-million. The painting left the country earlier this year with an export permit and has been touring Christie’s international showhouses, including in Hong Kong, to drum up buyer interest.

The National Gallery said it was making the unprecedented sale -- the largest in its history -- to raise the funds to buy the 1779 Jacques-Louis David painting Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment for US$5-million. That painting is owned by the civil corporation of the parish of the Notre-Dame de Quebec, which has looked to sell it for two years to pay for upkeep at two historic Quebec City churches.

The director of the National Gallery, Marc Mayer, said they were taking extraordinary measures to buy the painting because it was in danger of being sold to a gallery overseas and they wanted to keep it in Canada.

The National Gallery’s plans got derailed this month when members of the art community decried the sale of the valuable Chagall and two Quebec museums said the David painting should remain with them.

The Musée de la civilisation in Quebec City, which is the legal depository of the David painting, and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, where the canvas currently hangs, have been attempting to raise money from public and private sources to buy the artwork instead.

The Quebec government moved this week to give Saint Jerome a special cultural classification that makes it more difficult for the piece to leave the province.

The David painting arrived in Canada in the late 1800s and was gifted to the parish of the Notre-Dame de Quebec in 1922.

The National Gallery said as recently as Monday that it was pressing ahead with the Chagall sale, whether or not they ended up buying the David. An open letter signed by board chair Françoise Lyon and Mr. Mayer said the gallery would use the proceeds from the Chagall sale to establish a “financial safety net” to buy artwork in danger of leaving Canada.

The gallery’s annual acquisition budget is $8-million.

