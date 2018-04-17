National Gallery rebuffs Quebec museums’ offer to share ownership of David painting

The National Gallery of Canada is defending its pursuit of a 239-year-old French painting over the objections of two Quebec museums who want to share ownership of it, saying joint custody of an Old Master “doesn’t make any sense.”

The National Gallery is selling the 1929 Marc Chagall painting The Eiffel Tower at a New York auction next month for an estimated US$6-million to US$9-million, in order to buy the 1779 Jacques-Louis David piece Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment. The gallery has valued the latter at US$5-million.

The David work is owned by the parish of Notre-Dame de Québec and currently hangs in the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA). Quebec City’s Musée de la civilisation is the legal guardian of the piece.

The Quebec museums say the painting should retain its roots in their province, but the director of the National Gallery says those concerns are overblown because the National Gallery is just across the Ottawa River from Gatineau, Que.

“We’re a five-minute walk away from the fourth-largest city in Quebec,” Marc Mayer said in an interview. “It’s not as if it’s going to Saudi Arabia or Russia, it’s going to Ottawa, for heaven’s sake. I don’t really understand what the big deal is.”

Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment by Jacques-Louis David

The church began looking to sell the French neoclassical painting in 2016 to pay for its activities and approached the two Quebec museums and the National Gallery in Ottawa. A year later, with no buyer secured, the church began to approach international institutions.

Mr. Mayer said Britain’s National Gallery, in London, had expressed interest last year in buying the David painting and had the funds to do so.

Canada’s National Gallery made a bid in December, 2017, that is conditional on the sale of the Chagall painting. In the meantime, the Musée de la civilisation – which has right-of-first-refusal until mid-June to match the National Gallery’s offer – is working with the MMFA and private donors to put together the money.

“I’m always very willing to work [together],” said Nathalie Bondil, director-general of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, who said her work with the Musée was “proof” that they were willing to find solutions with other institutions.

“There is no sense to compete among Canadian museums if we want to keep our heritage,” she said. “But you have to collaborate with someone who wants to collaborate, obviously.”

Mr. Mayer said he wasn’t interested in working on a joint bid with other museums.

“That doesn’t really work with Old Master pictures,” he said. “It’s a piece of canvas with some paint on it that’s 250 years old. It’s not a child of a divorced couple that shuttles back and forth.”

The National Gallery, which displayed the painting in Ottawa from 1995 to 2013, says it’s important to Canada’s heritage to keep the artwork in the country.

The painting was brought to Canada in the late 1800s, and stayed in Quebec City for decades starting in 1917.

The two Quebec museums said they are talking to their province’s government about funding for a bid or getting a special cultural designation for the piece.

“All we can say for the moment is that we have made approaches to private donors and the Quebec government,” said a Musée spokesperson. “These discussions take time.”

Quebec Culture Minister Marie Montpetit tweeted that she had directed her department to look into the classification.

With files from Robert Everett-Green in Montreal