National Gallery says it wants to buy David painting with money from Chagall sale

Open this photo in gallery Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgment by Jacques-Louis David. Musée de la civilisation du Québec/Musee du Civilization du Quebec

The National Gallery of Canada has publicly confirmed for the first time that it wants to buy a 1779 Jacques-Louis David painting from a Quebec church with the proceeds of the gallery’s first multimillion-dollar sale from its collection.

The painting Saint Jerome Hears the Trumpet of the Last Judgement is owned by the Notre-Dame de Quebec, who gave custodianship of it to the Musée de la civilisation in Quebec City. In a statement released Monday, the National Gallery said it borrowed the painting and displayed it on the gallery’s walls in Ottawa from 1995 to 2013.

The church, which has been going through financial struggles, offered to sell the piece to the National Gallery, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts and the Musée national des beaux-arts du Quebec in July 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

The National Gallery said the painting would have drained the institution’s annual $8-million acquisition budget and that support could not be found among the gallery’s network of private donors.

“The National Gallery has the most comprehensive collection of French art in Canada with major works from the seventeenth, eighteenth, nineteenth, twentieth and twenty-first centuries; a glaring exception is an important picture by David, a key figure in French art,” gallery director Marc Mayer said in a statement.

“Acquiring the Saint Jerome painting would enhance our collection in very important ways.”

The gallery said it learned that the church had also approached two foreign museums in 2017, and that one expressed it was very interested in buying the painting and “had the funds to do so.”

The National Gallery said it settled on selling a valuable painting from its own collection in order to raise the funds for the David painting, which it considered to be of greater significance to its collection.

In December 2017, the board of trustees voted to sell The Eiffel Tower by Marc Chagall, a work by the Russian-French master painted in 1926. The National Gallery says it offered the piece at fair market value to more than 150 art museums, before ultimately going to Christie’s auction house for a sale on the international market.

Christie’s estimates the painting will fetch between US $6-million and $9-million at an auction in New York City on May 15.

Story continues below advertisement