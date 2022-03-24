Police begin to move in and make arrests at the trucker protest in Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 18, 2022.Brett Gundlock/The New York Times News Service

A national security threat was identified by the province’s intelligence bureau on or around Feb. 7 in relation to convoy blockades, Ontario Provincial Police Commissioner Thomas Carrique told a parliamentary committee on Thursday.

A week later, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the invocation of the federal Emergencies Act on Feb. 14 – legislation never before used in Canada. On Feb. 28, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the federal government would end the use of the act because it had been assured that police had sufficient tools to deal with any further challenges.

Mr. Trudeau’s announcement to end the use of the act took place two days after the House of Commons voted 185 to 151 to authorize the emergency measures. NDP and Liberal MPs voted in favour of using the act, while Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois voted against.

The Liberal government’s decision to use the act is now the subject of scrutiny by parliamentarians. A special committee is examining the issue and will hear from witnesses about the matter. Separately, an inquiry will be held though details have not been released about who will undertake this work.

Police were able to utilize a number of powers in the Emergencies Act, Mr. Carrique told MPs on Thursday.

“We did identify it as a threat to national security through the provincial operational intelligence bureau on or about the seventh of February,” Mr. Carrique said during testimony before the House of Commons public safety committee.

“This was a provincial and national emergency that garnered international attention.”

Mr. Carrique also said the situation and associated events that simultaneously took place across Canada required unprecedented national collaboration to “prevent injury, preserve life and protect critical infrastructure.”

Ottawa interim police chief Steve Bell also testified before the committee Thursday to detail police efforts that brought an end to demonstrations that saw protesters entrenched in the capital’s core for more than three weeks.

He said his service was on “high alert” as an organization and he noted the OPP and RCMP helped in gathering of intelligence in the build up to the protesters and “ultimately all the way through the occupation and the ultimate takedown.”

Mr. Bell said that reviews are now under way to identify what information the service had, what steps were taken and how it can learn from the experience to make sure that “something like this does not occur again.”

The use of the Emergencies Act was “critical” to bringing to an end the “unlawful” convoy protest, he added.

From a policing perspective, Mr. Bell said that the legislation provided the Ottawa Police the ability to prevent people from participating in the protest, to restrict people from travelling to any area where the demonstration was taking place, to secure protected places and critical infrastructure and to create and maintain a secure area and remove people in it.

Mr. Bell also said it helped officers go after the funding of the protest and require third parties to assist officers in removing heavy vehicles that were clogging streets.

Measures contained in the federal Emergencies Act included giving banks the authority to freeze personal and corporate bank accounts without a court order. Mr. Trudeau also said the act afforded powers, such as compelling tow-truck drivers to move big rigs out of Ottawa’s downtown core.

Federal Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen has argued that Mr. Trudeau was wrong to invoke the Emergencies Act. She has also said that Canadians want and deserve answers on why Mr. Trudeau invoked what she has described as a “sledgehammer.”

For his part, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said that he did not take the use of the act lightly. He also has said there are questions about policing and a “lack of enforcement” early on that resulted in an escalating crisis.

Mr. Bell told the committee on Thursday that there were several factors and pieces that needed to come into play in order to successfully and safely end the “occupations of our streets.”

He also said that Ottawa residents do have questions about actions taken on the part of police and he too has queries. He noted that reviews, such as the one being conducted by the City of Ottawa, will be important.

“We need to learn from these circumstances,” Mr. Bell said. “This was an unprecedented, unseen event for any jurisdiction across Canada.”

