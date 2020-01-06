NATO leader says allies stand behind U.S. after killing of Iranian military leader

The NATO military alliance’s top civilian leader said member countries stand behind the United States in the wake of Iran’s vow to avenge the U.S. killing of a prominent Iranian military leader.

Jens Stoltenberg, secretary-general of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, spoke to reporters in Brussels Monday following an emergency NATO meeting.

He singled out Iran however when talking about the need to lower tensions.

Story continues below advertisement

"We are united in condemning Iran's support of a variety of different terrorist groups," Mr. Stoltenberg said. "At the meeting … allies called for restraint and de-escalation. A new conflict would be in no one's interest. So Iran must refrain from further violence and provocations."

The emergency meeting came after Iranians vowed revenge for a U.S. drone strike in Iraq last week that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani. The U.S. briefed allies in Brussels on the attack.

Asked if NATO member countries also want to see the U.S. exercise restraint, the NATO chief did not directly answer. He said however that member countries remain concerned about Iran’s aid to terrorist groups and Tehran’s missile program which includes weapons able to hit European countries.

“All allies have several times expressed their concerns about Iran’s destabilizing activities in the region including Iran’s support for different terrorist groups,” he said. “And of course all allies agree Iran should never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.”

Iraqi lawmakers passed a non-binding resolution on Sunday to expel U.S. troops from Iraq. NATO’s civilian chief declined to say whether NATO forces would leave if requested.

Mr. Stoltenberg said NATO member country troops will remain in Iraq and continue to assist with training Iraqi soldiers. He said training has been suspended “because of the security mission on the ground," it will resume when things stabilize because NATO remains committed to the fight against terrorism.

“I strongly believe the NATO training mission is good for Iraq and NATO allies,” he said, noting several times however that NATO’s presence is at the invitation of the Iraq government.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are ready to restart the training when the situation on the ground makes that possible.”

The NATO mission in Baghdad was established in the fall of 2018 after three years of war against the Islamic State as a "train and assist" mission to help Iraqi security forces and government institutions keep IS from regaining a foothold in the country.

The Department of National Defense said this includes up to 250 Canadian Forces members who are supporting the NATO Mission in Iraq. About 20 Canadian Forces engineers are delivering explosive threat training to the Iraqi security forces in Besmaya, Iraq. About 30 Forces members are part of JTF-I Detachment Erbil, a tactical aviation detachment. This includes three CH-146 Griffon helicopters. They carry Canadian troops, equipment, and supplies in theatre near Baghdad.

The Canadian government offered no indication it’s planning to withdraw troops from Iraq and instead signaled its determination to stay in the fight against Islamic State militant

Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement said he spoke to his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed Ali al-Hakim.

“The minister reiterated Canada’s on-going commitment to a stable and united Iraq and to ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh,” a statement from Mr. Champag’s office said, referring to the militant group also known as Islamic State.

Story continues below advertisement

“The two ministers agreed that a de-escalation in tensions is necessary as peace and stability are key to pursuing the political and economic reforms underway in Iraq.”

Mr. Stoltenberg declined to answer whether NATO member countries would come to the aid of the United States if it’s attacked by Iraq, as stated in Article 5 of NATO's founding treaty, which says an attack against one member shall be considered an attack on all.

“If I start to speculate on how we will react, it will not help to de-escalate. It will actually do the opposite. So we call [for] responsible behavior. We believe in the importance of de-escalation and restraint.”

He distanced NATO from the U.S. decision to launch Friday’s drone strike.

“This is a U.S. decision. It is not a decision taken either by the global coalition or NATO,” Mr. Stoltenberg said.

He did not directly answer when asked whether NATO member countries criticized the United States’ conduct in this matter.

Story continues below advertisement

He repeated however that NATO member countries remain concerned about attacks on coalition forces by Iran and Iranian-supported groups.

Asked whether the U.S. provided NATO members proof to justify Americans’ contention that Gen. Soleimani was developing plans to attack American diplomats, Mr. Stoltenberg said Washington “provided the rationale behind the action against General Soleimani.”

He said it’s up to the United States to elaborate. “They explained to their allies by why they took these actions. I will not go into the details. I will leave that to the United States.”

In New York, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the New Year has begun with the world in “turmoil,” as geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century. He did not single out any world leader, instead issuing a “simple and clear” message to all.

“Stop escalation. Exercise maximum restraint. Restart dialogue. Renew international co-operation. Let us not forget the terrible human suffering caused by war. As always, ordinary people pay the highest price. It is our common duty to avoid it,” said Mr. Guterres in a brief statement on Monday.

Without directly mentioning Iran, Mr. Guterres said nuclear non-proliferation can no longer be taken for granted. Mr. Guterres did not take any questions, walking away from the microphone when a reporter asked about the killing of Gen. Soleimani.