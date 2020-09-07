 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Politics

N.B. Tory leader Blaine Higgs drops candidate Roland Michaud after transphobic Facebook post

Saint John, New Brunswick
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs heads from a visit with Lt.-Gov Brenda Murphy at Government House in Fredericton on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

The Canadian Press

The leader of New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservatives has dropped one of his candidates after learning he had reposted a Facebook message containing transphobic language.

Blaine Higgs said Monday he was disturbed by the reposting of a transphobic meme by Roland Michaud, the party’s candidate in Victoria-La Vallee, that suggested physical violence against transgendered women when they use washrooms.

Higgs said during a news conference in Saint John late in the afternoon that the post was missed during the vetting of Michaud’s candidacy and says he only became aware of it early on Labour Day.

The leader said he was particularly disturbed by the violence described in the post, adding that inciting aggression is unacceptable for a political candidate.

Michaud wasn’t immediately available for comment, after The Canadian Press sent requests via his social media account.

Higgs said with the revelation of the December 2018 post coming just a week before the Sept. 14 election, Michaud’s name will remain on the ballot and his party will be unable to provide a fresh candidate.

However, the party is asking Michaud to remove its signs and it will not accept Michaud into caucus should he be elected.

Michaud is running in the Liberal-held riding in northwest New Brunswick, which includes a large francophone population.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals each had 20 seats in the legislature, while the Greens and the People’s Alliance each had three. There are two vacant seats and one Independent.

Higgs said that it wasn’t a difficult decision to drop Michaud, even as he seeks to win additional seats in hope of forming a majority government.

“It’s a message we have to send across the province. We have higher standards we must uphold and follow,” he said.

The Tory leader said he will raise questions about his party’s vetting process for candidates, agreeing with a reporter that finding the offensive post wasn’t particularly difficult.

“I will ask the questions of the vetting process … There is a process that needs to be followed and followed diligently,” he said.

Alice McKim, a candidate for the Liberal Party who is a transgender woman, said the comment by Tory candidate was inciting violence and were contrary to the province’s Human Rights Act.

“The degradation of this type increases the likelihood of the degraded to become victims crime and decreases the inhibition of others to harm us,” she said in Saint John.

“Let the candidate (Michaud) go. Let’s move on.”

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

