NDP applies for federal wage subsidy, says COVID-19 caused drop in donations

The federal NDP has applied for the federal wage subsidy.

The party’s national director, Anne McGrath, told The Globe and Mail on Friday the New Democrats applied because the party has experienced a drop in donations during the pandemic.

The federal wage subsidy program is designed to help organizations keep employees on their payroll even if revenue has dropped during COVID-19.

​Ms. McGrath said the program would help staff at the party.

She also said the New Democrats are being transparent and the program is available for this purpose.

“We have an obligation to make sure that we can try and keep doing the work that we’re doing and keep our employees on the payroll,” she said.

“This isn’t about a political party; it is about the people that are working there.”

NDP donors are some of the hardest hit during a crisis like this, Ms. McGrath said, noting party supporters include women and single parents and students.

Supporters are feeling, along with many others, the economic impact of the pandemic, she added, noting it has meant some haven’t been able to donate at the same levels they did before.

While the NDP has faced financial struggles over the past few years, Ms. McGrath said it was rebuilding its donor base and fundraising was on an upswing including during the election campaign and afterward.

“We had a very good end of year in 2019,” she said. “We were kind of building up a lot of momentum on the fundraising front.”

When the pandemic was declared in March, the NDP had to cancel all of its in-person events which was at least $70,000 lost over a five or six week period, Ms. McGrath said.

“We have no more scheduled,” she said, noting the party is not planning fundraising events over the summer.

The NDP is a non-profit organization, she said, adding it has about 17 full-time workers and 15 to 20 more part-time workers.

“They are students, single parents, new Canadians,” she said. “If we didn’t have federal support, we would have to lay them off and they would probably then have to CERB [Canada Emergency Response Benefit].”​

