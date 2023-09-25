Open this photo in gallery: Anthony Rota rises in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sept. 25, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The NDP is calling for the resignation of the Speaker of the House of Commons after Anthony Rota publicly honoured a Ukrainian-Canadian man as a Second World War hero although the man served in a Nazi SS unit during the war.

“A sacred trust has been broken. It’s for that reason, for the good of the institution of the House of Commons that I say sadly, I don’t believe you can continue in this role,” Peter Julian, the NDP house leader told the Commons on Monday.

“I ask, for the good of Parliament, that you step down from the role of speaker.”

Mr. Julian made his comments as the Commons began sitting Monday, days after Mr. Rota’s acknowledgement came during a visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which the president delivered a speech to Parliament.

When Mr. Zelensky finished his speech on Friday, Mr. Rota drew attention to a 98-year-old man from North Bay, Ont., named Yaroslav Hunka, who was seated in the chamber as an invited guest, and lauded him for “fighting for Ukraine independence against the Russians” during the Second World War.

“He is a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero, and we thank him for all his service,” Mr. Rota said. His comments led to cheers and two standing ovations, which included Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mr. Zelensky.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Liberals, Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois did not call for Mr. Rota to step down though they cited the grave nature of the situation.

Amid the back and forth, Mr. Rota apologized to members, echoing a written apology he issued on Sunday.

“This was a constituent who wanted to be here, and I recognized him. It was my decision and I apologize profusely. I cannot tell you how regretful it is. It may not be good enough for some of you, and for that I apologize,” said Mr. Rota.

Mr. Rota is the Liberal MP for the Ontario riding of Nipissing-Timiskaming. The 62-year-old former city councilor in North Bay was an MP in his riding from 2004 to 2011, and the re-elected in 2019. He has been speaker since being elected to the post by MPs in 2019 and re-elected in 2021.

Government House Leader Karina Gould said the “unfortunate situation” has been deeply embarrassing for Parliament, Canada and President Zelensky.

She noted that MPs count on the Speaker to vet those who he highlights for MPs. And she noted that, as a descendant of Holocaust survivors, “I feel particularly hurt by this.”

Ms. Gould said MPs should work collectively to strike the recognition from the record.

But Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer said the government in general, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in particular, was at fault for not properly vetting those present in the commons.

“There was a Nazi in the chamber,” he said, adding a simple Google search would have unearthed the past of the controversial guest.

“The mandate and responsible lies with the government,” said Mr. Scheer. “This issue does not end with your statement or apology,” he told the Speaker.

Earlier Monday, Mr. Rota stood and apologized to the Commons, echoing an apology he issued in writing on Sunday.

“I am deeply sorry that I have offended many with my gesture and remarks,” said Mr. Rota.

The Prime Minister’s Office has said that Mr. Hunka was a guest selected independently by the Speaker – and that “no advance notice was provided to the Prime Minister’s Office, nor the Ukrainian delegation, about the invitation or recognition.”

Outside the Commons, Mr. Julian said the NDP will talk to other parties to see where they stand on the fate of the Speaker.

But he added, “We are unequivocal. We believe the speaker has to step down.”

Mr. Julian, outside the House, declined to specifically respond to a journalists’ question about the other parties not calling for Mr. Rota’s resignation.

“I expect this will be a fairly fluid situation,” said Mr. Julian.

The NDP house leader said the caucus is not working, at this point, on a motion calling for the speaker to step down.

But he added, “This is a very serious situation. We’re not going to play games with this.”

Mr. Julian said, responding to Conservative criticism of the government, that it is his understanding that the Speaker choose guests in the gallery. “I don’t believe that is something that goes through the government.”