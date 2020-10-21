NDP, Greens take centre stage as election vote looms in House of Commons

A high-stakes political standoff is playing out on Parliament Hill Wednesday as the opposition parties huddled behind closed doors to decide how to respond to the government’s election threat.

The minority Liberals have turned the Conservatives' controversial bid to strike a powerful new committee focused on ethics issues into a confidence vote. That means that if the Conservative motion succeeds Wednesday in an afternoon vote, the Liberals are promising to immediately trigger an election.

Ahead of the vote, members of Parliament gathered with their respective parties behind closed doors Wednesday morning to game out their options and decide how to vote. The Tories and Bloc Québécois confirmed they will still vote for the Conservative motion, leaving it to the NDP – and possibly the Greens – to decide if the government would fall.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will speak to reporters at 1 p.m. ET, followed by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole at 1:30 p.m. ET. MPs will begin casting votes on the motion after 3 p.m. ET.

The Conservatives and Bloc account for 153 MPs to the Liberals' 154 MPs. If the NDP choose to vote one way or the other, they would decide the motion. But if the New Democrats abstain, there are still five other MPs: three Greens and two independents, both of whom – Jody Wilson-Raybould and Marwan Tabbara – are former Liberals.

In the past two days, the Liberals have quickly raised the stakes on an issue that has simmered since Parliament returned in September: whether and how to restart studies into the WE Charity controversy. After weeks of Liberal filibustering at standing committees that had been looking into the matter, the NDP, Liberals and Conservatives each proposed creating one special committee, but the proposals differ on scope and who should control it.

Negotiations between the Liberals and NDP to reach a compromise have taken place behind the scenes this week but so far the stand-off continues. Bloc House Leader Alain Therrien told reporters Wednesday his party won’t back down on the committee study.

“If it takes an election because the Liberals really want to hide what happened with WE Charity, well then, we’ll be ready,” he said.

On his way into the Conservative caucus meeting, Conservative House Leader Gérard Deltell, said “the only Canadian who would like to have an election today is the Prime Minister.”

The Liberal election threat was triggered by a motion the Conservatives put on the House agenda on Thursday. It proposed the creation of an “anti-corruption” committee to study issues that include WE’s now-cancelled contract to administer the Canada Student Service Grant, the emergency commercial rent program, and reports that Robert Silver (husband of the Prime Minister’s chief of staff) lobbied the government over a wage subsidy program for employers. The party has since said it would remove “anti-corruption” from the proposed title.

“The Conservatives put forward a motion that clearly outlines their lack of confidence in the government,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday in justifying his government’s decision to make the motion a matter of confidence.

“The opposition is going to have to decide whether or not they want to make this minority Parliament work or whether they have lost confidence in the government.”

In the committee proposed by the Conservatives and NDP, the Official Opposition would hold the chair – giving them more control over the proceedings. The Liberals propose that they should have the chair. They and the NDP both say the committee should look more broadly at spending related to COVID-19, including the now-cancelled Canada Student Service Grant.

Liberal House Leader Pablo Rodriguez said Tuesday the Conservative motion would redirect government resources from pandemic response to document production and suck hours out of cabinet ministers' time by making them available to testify. Unlike the 26 other House of Commons committees that call senior civil servants and ministers to testify, he said this one would “paralyze” Parliament because it would have the power to “force” cabinet ministers to appear.

The Conservative motion would give MPs access to documents that are normally kept secret. The federal Access to Information Act exempts the release of emails and other records related to cabinet ministers and their political staff, including political staff in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Liberals agreed to waive that requirement in the summer when it released thousands of pages of documents related to WE. While those documents provided a rare glimpse into the work of senior political staffers, the records were heavily redacted. Parliament’s independent law clerk Philippe Dufresne wrote a letter in August stating that the redactions were excessive and did not respect the finance committee’s orders.

The Conservative motion calls on the government to hand over unredacted versions of those documents to the new committee within 24 hours. It also calls for all records held by the Speakers' Spotlight organization related to speaking appearances involving Justin Trudeau, his mother Margaret Trudeau and his brother Alexandre Trudeau dating back to October 2008.

Another document request calls for a range of potentially sensitive emails and other records from the PMO or the Privy Council Office, the central department of the public service that supports cabinet and the Prime Minister. These include records related to plans for proroguing Parliament, including polling and public opinion research. It also requests communications between the government and Rob Silver, who is the husband of Mr. Trudeau’s chief of staff, Katie Telford.

The federal lobbying commissioner is reviewing reports that Mr. Silver contacted senior Liberal staff on behalf of his employer’s efforts to seek changes to the federal wage subsidy program.

Mr. Silver joined independent mortgage finance company MCAP in January as senior vice-president of strategy, policy and risk. He is not currently registered to lobby the federal government. Mr. Silver previously worked as a lobbyist but announced in 2015 that he was leaving government relations in light of his wife’s new position.

In September, federal ethics commissioner Mario Dion dismissed a Conservative party request to investigate the matter.

