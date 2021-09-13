NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh criticizes Trudeau’s ‘empty promises’ around housing

Jagmeet Singh is focusing on what he’s calling Justin Trudeau’s empty promises as the New Democratic Party leader travels in northern Ontario to start the last week of campaigning.
In a stop in Sioux Lookout, about 230 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Singh says the Liberal leader has not tackled the housing crisis and under Trudeau’s watch home prices and other costs for Canadian families have continued to increase.
Singh also criticized the Liberals’ progress on emission levels.
Singh says, for a government, it’s not what you say that matters, it’s what you do.
The NDP leader will later be campaigning in Neskantaga First Nation, which had a boil water advisory issued more than 25 years ago.
Trudeau promised in 2015 to lift all drinking water advisories by this March, but his government has since acknowledged it would not meet that goal.
