NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh highlights child care, paid sick leave, minimum wage in Labour Day campaign stop

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will push through more support for workers if elected on Sept. 20 and encourage provinces to do the same.

Singh used a Labour Day campaign stop in the traditional NDP stronghold of Hamilton to highlight the party’s commitment to $10 universal child care, as well as a $20 minimum wage and 10 days of paid sick leave for federally regulated workers.

Flanked by supporters including members of United Steelworkers union, he says the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed shortcomings in the worker support system and the need for change.

Singh says that while the Liberals have also made promises on a child care program and paid sick leave, the party didn’t pass these measures when they had the opportunity.

He says that while the majority of workers fall under provincial jurisdiction, it’s important for the federal government to show leadership on the issue.

The NDP have also committed to make more people eligible for Employment Insurance and to increase protection for pensions.

