NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh pledges to lower cellphone and internet costs

Open this photo in gallery NDP leader Jagmeet Singh stops for a photo with a supporter as he arrives for a news conference in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 25. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he would work to lower Canadians’ cellphone and internet bills.

He says Canadians pay some of the highest fees in the world, and he would work with the CRTC to force large telecommunications companies to reduce prices and cap fees below the global average.

Singh says his plan would save the average family $1,000, and he notes that in the 2019 election Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau promised to cut cellphone bills to save that much per year for a family of four.

Story continues below advertisement

But, he says, that has not materialized and he says Trudeau has sided with telecom companies over families.

Singh also says unlimited internet plans should be truly unlimited, and not see speeds slow down once a certain amount of usage is reached.

The NDP leader is campaigning today in Windsor, Ont.