NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh promises to double funding, make public transit fully electric by 2030

Toronto
The Canadian Press
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh gets his picture taken as he is presented with a t-shirt in support of Indigenous children and residential school survivors during an election campaign stop in Hamilton, Ont., on Sept. 6.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is promising to double funding for public transit projects to help municipalities make their public transit fleets fully electric by 2030.

Speaking to reporters on the campaign trail in Toronto, Singh says the impacts of the climate crisis are already hurting communities across Canada with wild fires and drought.

Singh pledged to increase the funding given to municipalities to electrify public transit from $2.2 billion to $4.4 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

He says Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau continues to break his own promises to fight climate change and Canada has become the worst emitter in the G7 under his leadership.

Trudeau’s climate promise during this campaign includes plans to regulate total emissions cuts in the oil and gas sector for the first time, with a view to getting to net-zero by 2050.

It also includes setting new regulations that will require half of all cars sold in Canada to be zero-emission by 2030, and 100 per cent by 2035.

