Open this photo in gallery: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, March 18, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The House of Commons is set to vote Monday on an NDP motion calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state, a move that opponents say would reward Hamas for its deadly invasion of Israel, but which New Democrats say is an imperative step to creating a lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians.

The non-binding motion has re-exposed Liberal caucus divisions over the Israel-Hamas war, with backbench Liberal MPs lining up for or against the motion ahead of the vote and the cabinet leaving it unclear how it will vote.

The Liberals opened back-channel talks with the NDP to try and change the wording of the motion so that it was something they could support, two sources with direct knowledge of the talks told The Globe and Mail

One of the sources said depending on how those negotiations go, the minority Liberal cabinet could side with the motion, in a vote scheduled for late Monday evening.

The Globe is not identifying the sources as they were not permitted to publicly discuss the internal talks.

However, by mid-day Monday Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly signalled to the House of Commons that the government would vote against it, even though she dodged direct questions from the NDP and Conservatives to clarify the government’s precise position on the motion under debate.

“We can’t change government policy based on an opposition motion,” Ms. Joly said, adding she believes there are issues with the NDP’s motion.

Some of her Liberal colleagues, including Adam van Koeverden and Salma Zahid, said they would vote for the motion.

“This motion represents an effort to promote and sustain peace, dialogue and negotiation over violence, suffering and destruction,” Mr. van Koeverden said on social media.

However, Liberal MPs Anthony Housefather and Ben Carr, who have been outspoken in their support of Israel since the war began, have said they are against the motion. Mr. Housefather described it as a biased policy statement that creates a false equivalency between Hamas and Israel.

“The NDP motion essentially rewards Hamas for its terrorist act,” Mr. Housefather told The Globe.

The Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7 when Hamas, which is a designated terrorist group in Canada, invaded Israel, killing about 1,200 people and torturing and raping some of its victims. The military group took about 250 people hostage and is still believed to be holding about 100 captive.

Since then, Israel has launched one of the most intense bombing campaigns in recent history. The military assault has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health agency. Five months on, Palestinians have no access to adequate health care, vast swaths of their homes have been destroyed and aid is moving into the tiny enclave at a trickle.

On Monday, the United Nations warned that “famine is imminent” in northern Gaza and a further escalation of the war could push about half of Gaza’s total population to the brink of starvation.

Despite that Israel is promising to push its ground assault into the only relatively safe enclave left in the tiny Gaza strip. The country’s allies strongly supported Israel in the wake of the October attack but have increasingly pushed back against Israel and become more vocal in raising concerns about how the country is conducting its war.

On the weekend, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz questioned the “terribly high costs” of Israel’s offensive in Gaza. He made the comments at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Against that backdrop, the NDP is spending one of its three opposition days this year on a nine-part motion that includes calls for an immediate ceasefire and hostage release; the suspension of all trade in military goods and technology with Israel and increased efforts to stop the illegal arms trade to Hamas; unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza; and officially recognition of the State of Palestine alongside Israel’s right to exist.

The last point is also the most contentious because it creates the perception that Hamas would be rewarded for its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

Currently Canadian government policy is to call for a two-state solution that creates a Palestinian state alongside Israel through peace talks. The federal policy has been to recognize a Palestinian state as the outcome of those talks rather than in advance of any such discussions.

To declare a Palestinian state ahead of any talks would mark a significant change in foreign policy and be a win for Hamas, said Roland Paris, director of the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs at the University of Ottawa.

“Applying pressure on Israel to protect all civilian lives makes sense. Rewarding Hamas for initiating the current fighting does not,” Prof. Paris said.

The NDP motion falls short in several ways, said Prof. Paris’s colleague, assistant professor Thomas Juneau. For example, it should have more clearly condemned Hamas, directly called on Hamas to release hostages, and clarified that Hamas (as a designated terrorist group) should have no role in a recognized Palestinian state.

However, he said, the policy change is ultimately warranted. He said the recognition would help create momentum toward a two-state solution, which the Israeli Prime Minister opposes, and could strengthen the Palestinian Authority’s position with Israel.

Canada’s allies, including the United States, have begun to soften to the idea of preemptively recognizing a Palestinian state. In February, NBC reported that the Biden administration is drafting options to enact such a policy after the current war is over.

The Bloc Québécois and two Green Party MPs said Monday they would support the NDP motion. The Conservatives said they would vote against it.

With reports from Reuters and Associated Press.