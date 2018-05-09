NDP MP Christine Moore says she has different view of alleged harassment complaint

Open this photo in gallery NDP MP Christine Moore rises in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Wednesday, April 4, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

NDP MP Christine Moore says she has a “totally” different view of the sexual harassment allegations levied against her by an Afghan war veteran.

Ms. Moore, the 34-year-old member for Abitibi-Témiscamingue in Quebec, told The Globe and Mail on Wednesday that she will comment on the specific allegations made by Glen Kirkland at a later date, but disputes some of his claims.

“This happened five years ago, so I have to go through different things to remember everything. But I will answer to that,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“You will find out that there is some stuff that [does] not stick with his story.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced on Tuesday that Ms. Moore will be temporarily suspended from her work as a caucus member amid allegations of sexual harassment. An independent investigator will look into allegations that Ms. Moore spent the night with Mr. Kirkland, a veteran of the Afghanistan conflict, after his emotional testimony at a House of Commons committee in 2013 and that Ms. Moore later showed up unannounced at Mr. Kirkland’s home in Brandon, Man.

Ms. Moore said she is co-operating with the investigation.

In a telephone interview on Wednesday, Ms. Moore suggested some of Mr. Kirkland’s claims are contradictory.

“There is some stuff in his story that doesn’t work,” she said. When asked if she has a different view of the story, Ms. Moore replied: “Totally.”

On June 5, 2013, Ms. Moore was the NDP representative on the veterans affairs committee as it heard evidence about the care of ill and injured members of the Canadian Forces.

Mr. Kirkland, who had been called as a witness, told a harrowing tale of being ambushed by 120 Taliban fighters.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After the committee meeting, he said, Ms. Moore handed him her card and asked him to come to her office. “I am a corporal in the military and a member of Parliament is asking me to do things. That is quite a rank difference,” Mr. Kirkland said, explaining his decision to do as she asked.

At the office, he said Ms. Moore, who is also a nurse, urged him to drink gin even though it was not medically permitted to do so because he was also taking anti-depressants and painkillers.

“I gave her a list of the medications I was on and she still poured me the drinks.”

Then, he said, she followed him back to his hotel where she spent the night.

Ms. Moore told The Globe that Mr. Kirkland only told the parliamentary committee that he was taking insulin. “He said clearly that he was just taking insulin. Just that. This is public,” she said.

In a transcript of the testimony, Mr. Kirkland discussed his insulin prescription, and also said he takes an arthritis pill. He also discussed his post-traumatic stress disorder. At one point, Mr. Kirkland talked about the overmedication of soldiers, and said doctors had him on morphine for 18 months as well as prescribing oxycodone. “I tried it for two days and I was in a fetal position, just sweating profusely. I wouldn’t take it. But that was the first drug,” he told the committee. “They made me keep filling my prescription, even though I was telling them I wasn’t taking it.”

Story continues below advertisement

When asked about Mr. Kirkland’s claims that he told Ms. Moore about his medications behind closed doors, she said “I will answer to those questions later.”

Ms. Moore also disputes the timeline of Mr. Kirkland’s claims.

According to the Library of Parliament, Ms. Moore voted in the House of Commons between 10:40 pm and 11:25 pm on the day of the committee testimony. “I was there to vote,” she said.

Mr. Kirkland said Wednesday he cannot remember exactly what time the drinking in her office took place, though he says there were other members of her staff present. But he says that he and Ms. Moore went to his hotel room very late that night, after the votes took place. And he said reporters saw them emerge from the elevator together into the hotel lobby the following morning.

A few weeks later, Mr. Kirkland said Ms. Moore sent him a message saying she intended to meet him during a golf trip in Saskatchewan that he had arranged with some of his friends. During that visit he said he told her they would not have a relationship.

But she still showed up at his home in Brandon a few weeks later where, he said, he insisted she was not welcome.

Ms. Moore, who was first elected in the NDP’s “Orange Wave” of 2011, has been her party’s critic for rural affairs.

Just last week, Mr. Singh expelled Saskatchewan MP Erin Weir from the NDP caucus, saying Mr. Weir had failed to take responsibility for sexual-harassment claims against him that were sustained by an independent investigation.

It was Ms. Moore who brought those claims to the attention of the NDP caucus in February, saying she had heard stories from a number of other women about Mr. Weir and, consequently, she would not feel comfortable meeting with him alone. An independent investigator subsequently found that Mr. Weir did not read social clues and stopped his advances when he was told they were unwanted.