NDP MP Charlie Angus criticizes leader Singh’s punishment of fellow New Democrat

Open this photo in gallery New Democratic Party's Electoral Reform critic David Christopherson holds a press conference at the National Press Theatre on giving Elections Canada more tools to combat election fraud in Ottawa on Thursday, March 8, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Veteran NDP MP Charlie Angus is lambasting leader Jagmeet Singh’s decision to punish a senior New Democrat for breaking ranks on a motion condemning the Liberal’s summer jobs program, raising questions about the rookie leader’s control over his caucus.

Mr. Angus, who came second in last October’s leadership race, said the fallout from Mr. Singh’s decision to remove NDP MP David Christopherson as vice-chair of the powerful procedure and House affairs committee, has been “intense.”

“People are really stunned, because they don’t understand what the political agenda is by publicly attacking such a senior member of caucus,” Mr. Angus said in an interview. “It’s not how you treat someone who’s given so much of their life to the party and to building solidarity in the caucus. It shows a lack of respect.”

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Angus said the decision to remove Mr. Christopherson from committee “should be reversed immediately.”

“People are saying, why was this done? And what’s going to be done to make it right?”

The unusual break with party solidarity follows concerns in the caucus about Mr. Singh’s handling of the issue of his attendance at a Sikh separatist rally in 2015 and a panel discussion in 2016, where speakers endorsed political violence as part of an effort to create a Sikh homeland separate from India. Mr. Singh says he has always opposed acts of terrorism or violence.

“David Christopherson’s passion for standing up for those in need is unmatched in Canadian politics. David remains one of the most dedicated and loyal people I have ever met,” Mr. Singh, who is currently on tour in British Columbia, said in a statement.

Mr. Angus, the NDP ethics critic, said fellow MPs didn’t officially learn that Mr. Christopherson had been removed from committee until the changes were read out in the House of Commons on Monday. Mr. Christopherson has been replaced on the Procedure and House affairs committee by NDP MP Kennedy Stewart.

“It just doesn’t look right. [Mr. Singh] is at the Junos, and Dave Christopherson is hearing, along with everyone else … that they’re removing him from his committee role,” said Mr. Angus, who, like, Mr. Christopherson, was first elected federally in 2004.

“It’s just doesn’t look good. It’s not a way of building solidarity.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

NDP MP Romeo Saganash said he agrees with Mr. Angus about Mr. Christopherson’s treatment by the leadership.

“I find that regrettable,” Mr. Saganash said outside the House of Commons on Tuesday.

“I’ve taken positions contrary to my party in the past, and I didn’t get that kind of sanction. So, it’s unfortunate.”

He also called for Mr. Christopherson to be reinstated on the committee.

The National Post first reported last Friday that Mr. Christopherson was being removed from committee for supporting a Conservative motion that protested the Liberal government’s new funding requirement for Canada Summer Job grants, which require groups to sign an attestation that their core mandate respects rights and freedoms, including abortion rights.

Mr. Christopherson, who is pro-choice and was first elected to the Ontario legislature as a New Democrat in 1990, told the newspaper that he voted against his party because Canadians have the right to disagree with the law.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hamilton MP did not immediately respond to an interview request on Tuesday, but told his local newspaper that he was warned there would be consequences.

Mr. Christopherson is still listed as vice-chair of the public accounts committee, a position he has held since February, 2016.

In January, NDP MP Nathan Cullen, also criticized the controversial jobs grant rules, but later apologized.

Matthew Dubé, the NDP caucus chair, said there hasn’t been “any huge blowback” about Mr. Christopherson’s removal.

“People just have questions of course, which is natural,” he said. “As caucus chair, I think it’s incumbent on me to give my colleagues a space where we can have the most fulsome discussion about these types of things as possible.”

Alexandre Boulerice, the party’s Quebec lieutenant, defended Mr. Christopherson, but said it’s Mr. Singh’s decision.

“[David] is a good friend, he’s a good colleague. I like him. He’s a fighter – real New Democrat. But it’s the leader’s decision … the leader will justify his own decision,” Mr. Boulerice said.

When asked if people in caucus are talking about it, Mr. Boulerice said “yes.”