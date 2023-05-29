Open this photo in gallery: NDP MP Jenny Kwan speaks during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 5, 2022.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Canada’s spy agency has informed NDP MP Jenny Kwan that she is being targeted by China, a revelation she revealed Monday as her party announced plans to call a vote on whether former governor-general David Johnston to step aside as special rapporteur on foreign interference in favour of a full-scale public inquiry.

Ms. Kwan told reporters Monday that she received a classified briefing from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service on Friday where CSIS informed her she has been, and remains, a target of Chinese foreign interference because of her outspoken criticism of the authoritarian regime.

“The reason why I’m being targeted is because of my activism,” she said. “Coming out of this briefing it is more clear than ever that I will not be intimidated, that I will not be silenced in any way.”

Ms. Kwan said she could not disclose specific details provided by CSIS on how China tried intimidate her, but said the efforts date back as far as 2019. The Vancouver MP has been a strong critic of China’s 2020 effort to silence opposition and dissent in in Hong Kong, where she was born, as well as Beijing’s brutal treatment of Muslim Uyghurs in China’s Xinjiang province.

She is the third opposition MP that CSIS has informed has been targeted by Beijing. Former Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong have also been briefed that they have been and remain targets of the Chinese government over their over outspoken criticism of Beijing.

Ms. Kwan said this revelation is all the more reason for a public inquiry, not just a probe by Mr. Johnston.

“I call on the government to do what is right, and and what is just, and that is: we need a national public inquiry,” Ms. Kwan said. “It is not just for the protection of people like me, who is a Member of Parliament, but it is also people who face those dangers every day. And they need protection and they need the government to be on their side.”

Ms. Kwan expressed dismay that she only found out years later that the Chinese government had sought to interfere with her role as MP. The government agreed to provide briefings to MPs who were targets of China as a result of national security leaks to The Globe and Mail about the effort to intimidate Mr. Chong and his family in Hong Kong.

“Members of Parliament who were a target should have been informed right away,” she said, and criticized Mr. Johnston’s report for concluding there was no need for a public inquiry. “That was absolutely dismaying to me.”

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the party will table a motion Tuesday to renew the call of the opposition parties for a public inquiry, headed by a judge with subpoena powers. He argued that Mr. Johnston should not continue with his work on Chinese foreign interference because of his connections to the Trudeau family and that the fact that his top adviser, Sheila Block, is donor to the Liberal Party.

“Give the clear appearance of bias ... We are going to be asking for Mr. Johnston to be stepping aside as special rapporteur,” he said.