NDP prepared to withhold votes in Parliament, Leader Jagmeet Singh says

Open this photo in gallery NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh answers questions during a news conference in Ottawa after the party's first caucus meeting since the Sept. 20 election on Oct. 7, 2021. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The NDP is prepared to withhold its votes in Parliament and wants the Liberal government to demonstrate it is interested in co-operation, Leader Jagmeet Singh said Thursday.

Mr. Singh, whose party won 25 seats in the Sept. 20 election, met with his caucus on Wednesday and held a news conference on Thursday to lay out party priorities, including fighting climate change, pushing for more health care spending for provinces and ensuring Canadians can access paid sick leave during the COVID-19 crisis. The NDP has also called for a national vaccine passport.

In Parliament, the Liberal government will once again have to work in partnership with other parties in order to get legislation passed in a minority. But so far, Mr. Singh said the Liberals have not sent a signal they want to negotiate or talk.

Story continues below advertisement

The NDP Leader said that is fine by him and it is not something he is concerned about, because it is clear where the NDP stands.

“We are prepared to withhold our votes,” Mr. Singh said. “That’s why we are calling on the government to show they’re interested in working together.”

The NDP is also calling for a continuation of emergency support programs to help businesses and individuals during the pandemic.

For their part, the Liberals have promised a narrow extension of benefits targeted at supporting businesses in the tourism sector, but said Wednesday they are exploring options.

Mr. Singh said that the COVID-19 situation is at its worst in Alberta and Saskatchewan, adding it would be “irresponsible and wrong” to cut help to people. There is the potential for the situation to intensify even more, he added.

“Absolutely we want to see a broad continuing continuing of support,” he said. “We want to see those supports continue, and that would be another sign that the Liberal government is interested in working with us because they will be listened to our clear demand which is to continue to support for people and for small businesses.”

Mr. Singh met with members of his caucus on Wednesday following the 36-day electoral race.

Story continues below advertisement

Alexandre Boulerice, the deputy leader and the only Quebec MP for the NDP, said Wednesday that perhaps his party had some issues about getting out the vote but he said that would be discussed. He also said his party was well placed for the next election to win additional seats in Quebec.

Mr. Singh said Thursday he is very proud of the campaign that his party ran and how they used it to connect with Canadians who felt like they “didn’t matter.”

“We talked to health care workers who were feeling left behind,” he said. “We talked to Indigenous communities and lifted up voices of people who are saying ‘We have been ignored by the federal government.’”

Mr. Singh did say, however, that he is wished more New Democrats could have been elected in Parliament and some ridings missed out on some really incredible people.

“I’m certainly disappointed by that,” he said.

The NDP has said that veteran strategist Bob Dewar will conduct a review of how the campaign worked.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s a team of folks that will be involved in that and we’ll share those details with our caucus once we obtained the results,” Mr. Singh said.

NDP Director of Communications Mélanie Richer confirmed Thursday the expectation is the review will be complete by the end of the year.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.