 Skip to main content

Politics NDP working hard to recruit new candidates in New Brunswick, spokesperson says

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

NDP working hard to recruit new candidates in New Brunswick, spokesperson says

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A spokesperson for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh insists the party is working hard to recruit new candidates and get its message out to the people of New Brunswick.

The comments come after former New Brunswick NDP MP Yvon Godin expressed concerns in a CBC News interview regarding the amount of time Singh has spent in the province ahead of the October election.

Godin also told the broadcaster he is “not proud” of what Singh is doing.

Story continues below advertisement

Godin represented the New Brunswick riding of Acadie-Bathurst from 1997 until he retired in 2015.

The New Democrats have yet to nominate candidates in the province’s 10 ridings.

Singh’s spokesperson says the party is confident it will be able to put forward candidates in all of those battlegrounds.

Melanie Richer says people have shared their interest in representing the NDP in most of the ridings, and the nomination process is following its due course.

She also says Singh plans to be in Atlantic Canada during the campaign and would love to make a stop in the province to share the party’s vision with voters.

“They can count on us to be on their side and put their interests first,” she said in a statement.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter