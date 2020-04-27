Nearly 10,000 businesses applied for wage subsidy program in opening hours Monday, Trudeau says

Open this photo in gallery A pedestrian passes empty storefronts on Queen Street in Toronto on April 16, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said about 10,000 businesses applied for the federal wage subsidy Monday in the opening hours of the new program.

The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy offers to cover 75 per cent of an employee’s wage, up to a maximum benefit of $847 week.

During his daily news conference, Mr. Trudeau said an online calculator launched last week to guide businesses in preparing wage-subsidy claims was viewed more than 300,000 times.

“And since the portal opened at 6 a.m. EDT this morning, almost 10,000 businesses have already applied for it,” he said. “That gives you a sense of just how many people this program will help.”

The wage subsidy is similar to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit but separate from it. The CERB provides $500 a week for up to 16 weeks for people who have lost their job or can’t work because of COVID-19.

Mr. Trudeau cautioned that some Canadians who may have already received CERB payments are now in line to receive retroactive wage-subsidy payments.

“It is one or the other,” he said. “So people should keep that in mind, that if you’re getting both, you should probably put one of them aside so that you can pay that back and you don’t get overly challenged with that down the road.”

The House of Commons is scheduled to hold a virtual sitting Tuesday and an in-person sitting Wednesday in reduced numbers, based on special rules approved last week to accommodate health requirements for physical distancing.

Mr. Trudeau said the government shared draft legislation with opposition parties over the weekend on measures to implement recently-promised programs to support postsecondary students over the summer months.

Last week, the government announced a $9-billion package of measures for students. The package included $5.2-billion for a new Canada Student Emergency Benefit that will provide $1,250 per month for students who can’t find work. It also included $1.9-billion for expanded student loans and $912-million for a Canada Student Service Grant that will provide up to $5,000 to students who volunteer in their community on projects or programs related to COVID-19.

The Prime Minister was asked about the varying timelines being announced by provincial governments for reopening their economies. Mr. Trudeau repeated his view that restrictions should not be eased too quickly, but he did not criticize any of the provinces.

Instead, he praised the premiers for their cooperation in working on common guidelines for reopening the economy, such as focusing on health-system capacity, testing levels and the drafting rules that are specific to each sector or industry.

“The provinces have the authority to determine what is in their best interests. It’s not up to the federal government to check or oversee the provinces in their areas of jurisdiction and much of this falls within their areas of jurisdiction,” he said. “They have the responsibility to do what is right for their citizens."

“Every province is in different situations,” Mr. Trudeau said. "Regions within the provinces are in different situations, and I have full confidence in the premiers and the provinces and the territories to move forward in a way that is right for them.”

The federal government is widening its promise to subsidize wages for employers affected by COVID-19 to big businesses, non-profits and charities, if they've lost 30 per cent or more of their revenues. But he's warning them not to take advantage of the multibillion-dollar program, and to see that the money goes to workers, not owners. The Canadian Press

