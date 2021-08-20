Almost 190 evacuees airlifted on first Canadian flight from Kabul since Taliban takeover

A Canadian military aircraft has evacuated 188 people out of Kabul Friday on the first flight staged by Canada since the Taliban took control of the Afghanistan capital.
One of Canada’s CC-177 Globemaster heavy lift aircraft took off from Kabul and landed in Kuwait Friday.
Those who have been evacuated include Mohammad Qasim Popal, a Canadian citizen who went to Kabul on Aug. 3 to visit his ailing mother, and Mr. Popal’s family, according to Diego Osorio, a Canadian who has been helping Mr. Popal in this ordeal.
The flight was the first since Aug. 15, the day Taliban fighters poured into Kabul.
As of early Friday afternoon, the Canadian government had not divulged the number evacuated on the first flight. A Canadian official, however, revealed it was 188. The official was granted anonymity because they are not authorized to discuss the figure publicly.
“Canada will stand by the Afghan people in their pursuit of a brighter future,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters Friday at a federal election campaign stop.
Canada has said it’s up to people to make it through Taliban checkpoints to the Kabul airport.
A contingent of Canadian soldiers landed in Kabul recently to help with evacuation, having been flown in by a U.S. ally.
Mr. Trudeau would not say Friday when asked whether Canadian soldiers would venture outside the Kabul airport to help evacuees make it to the airport.
Another Canadian Globemaster was en route to Kabul Friday afternoon Ottawa time, according to Steffan Watkins, an Ottawa-based researcher who tracks ship and plane movements.
Canada’s resumption of rescue flights comes as foreign countries sought to hasten evacuations from Afghanistan on Friday after reports of Taliban reprisals, including against people who had worked with U.S.-led forces or the previous Western-backed government.
More than 18,000 people have been flown out since the militants took the capital Kabul, according to transatlantic alliance NATO, but Western governments are facing criticism for not anticipating such a chaotic exodus or helping enough.
Thousands of desperate Afghans clutching papers, children and some belongings still thronged Kabul airport where gun-toting Taliban members urged those without travel documents to go home. In and around the airport, 12 people have been killed since Sunday, NATO and Taliban officials said.
Canada is aiming to get up to 6,000 people out before the window of opportunity closes. The United States has a deadline to withdraw August 31 but U.S. President Joe Biden has said this could be extended.
In addition to Canadian citizens and members of a group of about 6,000 Afghans who are connected with Canada because they or their family members worked as support staff for diplomats or the military, Canada will also be flying out foreign nationals and Afghans destined for other countries, as part of an agreement with allies.
In turn, allies will be flying out Canadians, as well as Afghans headed for Canada. This is because the chaos surrounding the Kabul airport, to which thousands are trying to gain admission, may mean eligible evacuees can make it to an allied aircraft more easily than a Canadian one - and vice versa.
Under the latest Canadian airlift plan, vetting of passengers will not take place in Kabul. Instead, it will happen in third countries.
After being flown to those third countries, Afghan support staff who once worked for Canada and their families will be subject to biometric identification to ensure they can prove their eligibility for resettlement in Canada, the government said.
The Kabul airport is protected by more than 4,500 U.S. troops. Numerous other countries have managed to fly aircraft out of Kabul, including the U.S., the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Turkey, Spain, and Italy.
The U.S. State Department issued an alert on Thursday saying that the American government cannot ensure safe passage to the Kabul airport and asking U.S. citizens and permanent residents, as well as their spouses and children, to make their own way there.
Earlier in the week, Canada evacuated all its diplomats, including Ambassador Reid Sirr, out of concern for their safety. This created difficulties for Afghans trying to get processed for special immigration visas. They had to submit their applications online and provide documents, such as passports, that many do not have.
Ambassadors and employees of the U.S., U.K. and France remained in Kabul to process visa applications and organize the evacuation of their nationals.
Canada has pledged to resettle up to 21,000 Afghan refugees, including the 6,000 support staff and family members.
As of Wednesday, slightly more than 800 had arrived in Canada.
- with a report from Reuters