Nearly three-quarters of Canadians have reservations about Quebec’s push to amend Constitution, survey shows

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Nearly three-quarters of Canadians have reservations about Quebec’s push to amend Constitution, survey shows

Ian Bailey
OTTAWA
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Quebec Premier François Legault unveiled a new language policy last month aimed at protecting and promoting French, including the constitutional plan to declare Quebec a nation and make French its only official language.

Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Nearly three in four Canadians oppose or somewhat oppose Quebec’s push to amend the federal Constitution, according to a new Nanos Research survey.

The finding in research commissioned by The Globe and Mail refers to provincial plans in a new language policy unveiled by Quebec Premier François Legault last month.

Bill 96, aimed at protecting and promoting French, includes the constitutional plan to declare Quebec a nation and make French its only official language. The legislation invokes the notwithstanding clause to shield it in advance from court challenges.

Story continues below advertisement

The Nanos survey found that 73 per cent of Canadians opposed or somewhat opposed the plan, with residents of the Atlantic provinces (79 per cent) more likely to oppose this than those from B.C. (68 per cent), Ontario (71 per cent) and the Prairies (71 per cent.).

To many non-Quebeckers, the plan raises questions about the fate of English-language residents in the province, and whether it is the beginning of a strategy for Quebec to open the Constitution for other issues, Nik Nanos, chief data scientist and founder of Nanos Research, said in an interview.

“For a lot of people, they just hear the idea and throw up their hands,” he said, adding that most Canadians are more focused on the pandemic and the economic consequences linked to it.

‘No need for this right now’: Quebec’s Bill 96 weighs heavily on corporate landscape

Mr. Nanos said it is incumbent on politicians who support the plan to explain it.

“There’s a challenge for everyone outside of Legault. This isn’t a challenge for Legault because 58 per cent of Quebeckers support what he’s saying.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other federal party leaders have generally supported Quebec’s plans.

“This is popular in the province of Quebec and all of the major federal parties are looking at Quebec during the next federal election, and don’t want to agitate voters,” Mr. Nanos said.

Story continues below advertisement

Because the poll suggests that about four out of 10 Quebeckers oppose the plan, Mr. Nanos said there may be an opportunity for a federal party leader to seek their support. “If you could be the rallying point for this, it could pay off electorally,” he said.

Mr. Legault has said he is acting out of a concern that the French language in Quebec is vulnerable, and measures must be taken to protect it.

Mr. Nanos said the whole issue is not a challenge for the Quebec Premier. “But it is absolutely problematic for every politician other than Legault and especially for the premiers and for the Prime Minister because it speaks to what is our vision for the federation, what is our vision for minority language rights, either French minority language rights or, in this case, English minority language rights.

“There’s a lot of history behind this that fires up Canadians.”

For the research, Nanos conducted a hybrid telephone and online random survey of 1,029 adult Canadians from May 30 to June 2. Participants were randomly recruited by telephone using live agents and administered a survey online.

The margin of error for the survey is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies