Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the B.C. Liberals in Vancouver on Feb. 5, 2022.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The new leader of the B.C. Liberal party says his predecessor is resigning his seat in Vancouver to give him a chance to run in a by-election.

Kevin Falcon was elected party leader on Saturday and said his plan was to quickly seek a seat in the house.

He says Andrew Wilkinson has decided to resign his seat in Vancouver-Quilchena.

The NDP government has six months to call a by-election.

Falcon won the leadership on the fifth ballot in a field of seven candidates.

The 59-year-old former cabinet minister held a seat in Surrey from 2001 until he left politics in 2012.

