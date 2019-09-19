New blackface video surfaces a day after Trudeau apologizes for two other photos

Open this photo in gallery A screen grab from a video that Global News has released shows Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup. Global News Global News

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is facing another allegation of wearing blackface only one day after he apologized Wednesday for doing so 18 years ago when he dressed up as Aladdin.

Global News published a video on Thursday morning featuring Mr. Trudeau in what appears to be dark makeup.

Liberal Party spokesperson Zita Astravas confirmed Thursday that the video did feature Mr. Trudeau and that it dated from the early 1990s. She did not provide any other details about the video.

Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau apologizes for racist brownface photo from 2001, acknowledges second incident in high school

On Wednesday, Time magazine published a picture of Mr. Trudeau at age 29 in a turban and robe, as well as with dark makeup on his face, hands and neck.

Open this photo in gallery A photo of Justin Trudeau during an Arabian Nights event gala while he teaching at West Point Grey Academy in Vancouver. The image is from the April, 2001, ViewPoint newsletter. ViewPoint, West Point Grey Academy Newsletter

Mr. Trudeau later acknowledged performing a blackface version of Harry Belafonte's Banana Boat Song during a talent show.

While speaking to reporters on his campaign airplane on Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau asked Canadians to forgive him for what he did.

"I shouldn't have done that,” Mr. Trudeau said. “It was a dumb thing to do. I'm disappointed in myself. I'm pissed off at myself for having done it. I apologize for it."

Mr. Trudeau’s use of the makeup to create a darkened face has ignited an intense political firestorm just a week into the federal election campaign, where he and the Liberals and the Conservatives are locked in a fierce two-way race.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says he deeply regrets wearing brownface at an “Arabian-Nights”-themed costume party at a private Vancouver school in 2001. Time magazine posted the yearbook photo from West Point Grey Academy, where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

The latest numbers from Nanos Research shows the Conservatives have inched ahead of the Liberals and sit at 38 per cent while the Liberals sit at 35 per cent. The New Democrats, meanwhile, are at 12 per cent, while the Greens are 8 per cent, the Bloc Québécois are at 4 per cent and the People’s Party of Canada is at 3.

The poll was sponsored by The Globe and Mail and CTV, with a total of 1,200 Canadians surveyed from Sept. 16 to 18. It has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. Respondents were asked: “If a federal election were held today, could you please rank your top two current local voting preferences?” A report on the results, questions and methodology for this and all surveys can be found at http://tgam.ca/election-polls.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery Justin Trudeau wearing blackface makeup in high school, when he performed the Jamaican folk tune Banana Boat Song. Handout

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, the first federal party leader from a visible minority, was scheduled to be in Hamilton. On Wednesday night, he responded more personally than politically, choking up as he talked about how people who have faced discrimination because of their skin colour will be hurt by the revelation about Trudeau’s past activities.

On Wednesday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said he was both shocked and disappointed after hearing of the blackface image from 2001, adding that Mr. Trudeau is not fit to govern.

“Wearing brownface is an act of open mockery and racism,” Scheer said. “It was just as racist in 2001 as it is in 2019. And what Canadians saw this evening is someone with a complete lack of judgment and integrity and someone who is not fit to govern this country.”

Green Leader Elizabeth May, who is to speak to the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations today in Vancouver, said Trudeau “must apologize for the harm done and commit to learning and appreciating the requirement to model social justice leadership at all levels of government. In this matter he has failed.”

With files from Canadian Press