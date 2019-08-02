 Skip to main content

Politics New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau was the first woman to direct a francophone community college in the province

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices
Obituary

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau was the first woman to direct a francophone community college in the province

FREDERICTON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick Jocelyne Roy Vienneau delivers the Throne Speech at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Nov. 20, 2018.

James West/The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Jocelyne Roy Vienneau has died, her office announced today.

The notice says Roy Vienneau died following a battle with cancer.

Premier Blaine Higgs is paying tribute to Roy Vienneau as a passionate advocate for New Brunswick.

Story continues below advertisement

She became the province’s 31st lieutenant-governor on Oct. 23, 2014, after a long career focused on economic development and education.

Roy Vienneau was one of the first women to graduate from the faculty of engineering at the Universite de Moncton and went on become vice-president of a campus at the Universite de Moncton and the first woman to direct a francophone community college in the province.

Last October she was thrust into the middle of a political storm when the Liberals sought to remain in power following a provincial election that left them with one less seat than the Progressive Conservatives. The Conservatives ultimately formed the government.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter