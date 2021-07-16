New Brunswick Sen. Judith Keating dies at 58

Open this photo in gallery New Brunswick Sen. Judith Keating lived in Fredericton and had two children. The Canadian Press

New Brunswick Sen. Judith Keating has died.

She was 58 years old.

Keating was appointed to the Senate in January 2020 and sat with the Independent Senators Group.

Story continues below advertisement

She was a lawyer and constitutional expert who spent several decades as a senior civil servant in the New Brunswick, including as a legal adviser to the premier.

She was also the first woman to be the deputy minister of justice and attorney general in that province.

In a statement, Senate Speaker George Furey called her a “tireless advocate.”

“Of her many contributions, Senator Keating will be remembered as a tireless advocate for the equal status of the English and French languages in New Brunswick, the equal and just treatment of women in the legal profession, and the promotion of Indigenous issues in her role as provincial chair of the Working Group on Truth and Reconciliation in New Brunswick,” he wrote.

Tributes flowed quickly on social media after news spread of Keating’s death.

Alberta Sen. Paula Simons says she is “gutted by the news.”

“Judith was so smart, so funny, so insightful, so hard-working,” Simons said on Twitter, shortly after the news of Keating’s death was made public.

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything you would want in a senator, in a colleague, in a friend. I’m so sorry her time in the Senate was as brief as it was. We needed more Judith Keating.”

Keating’s biography on the Senate website says she lived in Fredericton and had two children.