New Democrats voice support for Singh after decision reversal on punishing MP

Federal NDP MPs are presenting a united front in support of their embattled leader after Jagmeet Singh reversed his decision to punish a veteran parliamentarian for voting in favour of a Conservative motion.

Among them is Ontario MP and former leadership rival Charlie Angus, who publicly chastised Singh for removing Hamilton MP David Christopherson as vice-chair of a powerful House of Commons committee.

Christopherson was removed after supporting a Conservative motion that condemned the Liberal government’s new policy forcing groups that apply for funding under the Canada Summer Jobs program to affirm their respect for a woman’s right to an abortion.

Angus told The Canadian Press on Wednesday that Singh made the right decision in reinstating Christopherson on the procedures and House affairs committee, and that the party will emerge from the controversy stronger than before.

“I’m not in the habit of normally speaking publicly,” he added, “but I thought we needed to address this because it was better for caucus unity to get a resolution quickly and we got the resolution.”

Angus, who complained on Twitter in January about the party putting too much emphasis on social media rather than talking to the grassroots, also played down any rift between NDP caucus members and Singh.

“Many members of caucus voted for him in the leadership, so he’s got a strong base and we’re a pretty solid caucus,” he said. “With Dave Christopherson back on track, we can do the business that we need to do with Jagmeet as leader.”

Other NDP MPs also closed ranks around Singh and called the recent controversy a learning experience for him as well as caucus members, who are having to figure out how to operate without their leader in the House of Commons.

“With the experience and the weeks going on, we’re seeing what can be improved on,” said Guy Caron, who serves as the NDP’s leader in Parliament.

“So we’ll be adjusting. And I’m sure he will be adjusting as well.”

