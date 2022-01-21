The Senate of Canada functions the same as always: Bills sent from the House of Commons are examined and then either passed or sent back to the House with suggested changes.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Justin Trudeau has transformed the Senate of Canada. But for better or worse?

In the past six years, the Liberal Prime Minister has named 60 mostly progressive independent senators to the Red Chamber. They in turn have coalesced into three distinct but complementary caucuses, along with a rump of Conservative and unaffiliated senators.

The new Senate functions much like the old Senate: Bills sent from the House of Commons are examined and then either passed or sent back to the House with suggested changes. Progressives squabble with conservatives and with each other. Occasionally, there’s an embarrassment.

But in a very real sense, this new Senate has not been tested.

“The real test of the Senate will come when there’s a change in government, when it’s not necessarily a government with whom the appointees agree, ” said Kathy Brock, a political scientist at Queen’s University who has long taken an interest in the Senate.

Until we learn how the Red Chamber performs under those conditions, we won’t really know whether it works at all.

In 2014, in the midst of the Senate expenses scandal, Mr. Trudeau expelled all Liberal senators from caucus. After he became Prime Minister, he appointed only independent senators, albeit ones who mostly shared a progressive outlook.

Those senators, along with several senators who had been previously appointed, sorted themselves into three caucuses. The Independent Senators Group, with 42 members, shares a generally progressive outlook, though the votes of senators are not whipped.

The 14 members of the Progressive Senate Group is made up of former Liberals, plus a few others. The Canadian Senators Group consists of 12 senators, several of them former Conservatives, who promote stronger regional representation.

There are 17 remaining Conservative senators, plus several who are unaffiliated. Thirteen seats remain vacant.

Since the changes, a higher proportion of bills have been sent back to the House with proposed amendments than in the past. But a convention appears to be entrenching that, while the Senate may send a bill back to the House for a rethink, once the House passes it again, the Senate must do likewise.

“It is not the role of the Senate to play Ping-Pong with messages from the House of Commons,” says Peter Harder, who was the Liberal government’s representative in the Senate from 2016 to 2020. “We should defer once the House has accepted, rejected or amended our proposals.”

The calibre of appointments has been generally high under Mr. Trudeau, though devoid of ideological conservatives. The chamber has been largely scandal-free. Don Meredith, who had been appointed by Stephen Harper in 2010, resigned rather than face expulsion in 2017 over allegations of sexual misconduct. Several senators travelled when they shouldn’t have during the pandemic.

Trudeau-appointed senators sometimes criticize Conservative senators of obstruction. “I find there is a huge amount of time that is wasted by partisan nonsense,” says Frances Lankin, a member of the Independent Senators Group. “I just don’t think we need to replicate what goes on in the House of Commons.”

But the Conservatives reply that they are simply doing their job and that the independents are government supporters in disguise.

“The Senate is doing what it has always done, nothing less and nothing more,” said Conservative Senator Leo Housakos, “though I have to say with regret it’s doing it with a higher degree of hypocrisy than I’ve ever seen in any parliamentary body.”

The real test will come when the Conservatives win an election and return to the practice of appointing Conservative senators, as they have vowed to do. Will a Conservative prime minister continue the Liberal precedent of merit-based appointments, or simply reward partisans? Will the progressive caucuses unite in opposition to the Conservatives? Will they try to block legislation?

“The mantra is not a non-partisan Senate,” Mr. Harder says. “The mantra is a less-partisan Senate. If it is just partisanship that defines your work or your perspective or how you vote, that diminishes the institution.”

The new Senate is a work in progress. But there has been progress. The onus is on the next Conservative government to ensure that, one way or another, progress continues.

