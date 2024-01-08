Open this photo in gallery: Liberal member of Parliament Steven MacKinnon speaks to media after being sworn in as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons during a ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

The new government House leader is defending Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s free stay at a Jamaican resort, saying he followed the rules in accepting the benefit.

Steven MacKinnon spoke to the issue today after he was sworn in at Rideau Hall. He replaces Karina Gould, who has gone on maternity leave.

Pressed on the issue, the Liberal MP from Quebec told journalists that Mr. Trudeau followed all the rules regarding such a gift, consulted the Ethics Commissioner and had his travel plans preapproved.

“The Prime Minister has acted transparently and in respect of all of the rules,” he said. “I think that everything was followed to the letter.”

In late December, the Prime Minister’s Office announced Mr. Trudeau would cover the cost of a stay in Jamaica, from Boxing Day to Jan. 4, with his wife Sophie, from whom he is legally separated, and their three children.

But shortly before the family returned to Canada, Mr. Trudeau’s office said they were staying “at no cost” in a location owned by family friends that turned out to be a luxury resort.

The National Post reported that the Trudeaus stayed in a private compound at a luxury beach resort that costs more than $9,300 per night.

The Conservative Party said in a post on X that accepting such an expensive trip proves the Prime Minister is “out of touch with the struggles of everyday Canadians.”

It’s not the first time the Prime Minister has accepted a free vacation.

Former ethics commissioner Mary Dawson ruled that Mr. Trudeau’s 2016 Christmas vacation on the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas broke the law prohibiting ministers from accepting gifts or “advantages” that could be perceived as trying to influence government business.

Mr. MacKinnon said Monday that most people believe Mr. Trudeau deserves a break from his duties. “I don’t think that many Canadians would want to take away the Prime Minister’s opportunity to have vacation with his family at Christmas,” he said.

The job of the government House leader is to co-ordinate the government’s business in the House, manage its legislative agenda and deal with opposition parties.

Mr. MacKinnon, speaking to how he will handle his new assignment, mentioned efforts by the Conservatives last month to block the government’s agenda by introducing scores of amendments to government legislation.

The Conservatives were seeking to press the government to agree to their demand to drop carbon pricing for farmers, First Nations and families. The government rejected the idea.

Mr. MacKinnon said the government is looking to work with the opposition on the business of the Commons.

“We are always open to improving our proposals, but obstruction without any alternatives, which the Conservatives have generally done and which we have seen in the House of Commons, provides nothing. But we extend a hand to them nevertheless,” he said.

Mr. MacKinnon was first elected in 2015, representing the riding of Gatineau. He has previously served as a parliamentary secretary to the public services minister and as chief government whip, a post that involves maintaining discipline among MPs in a caucus.