New incentive for first-time home buyers to launch Sept. 2

The federal government’s new First-Time Home Buyer Incentive will launch Sept. 2 – more than a month before Canadians head to the polls – according to new details released by the federal government Monday.

The program was first announced in the March 2019 budget, but few details were available at the time. Business groups representing the residential construction markets have expressed doubt that the program will make a significant difference for young Canadians looking to enter the housing market.

The start date was the main new detail announced Monday morning by Jean-Yves Duclos, the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. A technical briefing with government officials is scheduled for later in the day, which could provide additional detail as to how the program will work.

As announced in the budget, the new incentive will be available to first-time home buyers with household incomes below $120,000. The incentive is worth up to 5 per cent for the purchase of an existing home and up to 10 per cent for a new build.

The home owner is not required to pay interest on the incentive, but it must be paid back after 25 years or when the property is sold, whichever occurs first.

The government has said it will share in the upside and downside of the change in property value, but no further details were immediately provided in a news release issued Monday.

An example released Monday provides an illustration of how the program could work. A $500,000 home could be purchased with a 5-per-cent down payment of $25,000. If it’s a new home, the home buyer could qualify for an incentive of $50,000. As a result, the insured mortgage and insurance premium would be worth $436,900. That would lead to a monthly payment of $2,187, representing a savings of $286 a month or $3,430 a year, with the caveat that the $50,000 incentive must eventually be paid back to the government.

Legislation to create the incentive is included as part of the government’s budget bill, C-97, currently before Parliament.

During the Finance Committee’s review of the bill, industry groups expressed some concerns with the program.

Canadian Home Builders Association CEO Kevin Lee told MPs the incentive is “a potentially effective measure” but that it will be slow to make a difference.

“Even once in place, the incentive will still leave thousands of prospective and well-qualified first-time buyers on the sidelines because of the excessively stringent mortgage rules still in pace,” he said during a May 15 meeting.

The Home Builders Association and other industry groups say their main concern with federal housing policy is the stress test on uninsured mortgages that was launched on Jan. 1, 2018. The test requires home buyers to prove they could afford their mortgages even if interest rates were to rise two percentage points above the level they negotiated with their lender.

In a recent interview with The Globe, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. chief executive officer Evan Siddall strongly defended the stress test.

“The real estate lobby is on the wrong side of this issue,” he said. “They’re being intensely self-interested, and somebody had to call them on frankly because they were getting traction.”