 Skip to main content

Politics New national park celebrated as ‘reconciliation in progress’

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

New national park celebrated as ‘reconciliation in progress’

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The vast swath of land starts in the boreal forest, on the eastern end of Great Slave Lake, and stretches north to the southern Arctic tundra.

Pat Kane/Handout

A northern First Nation says the creation of a massive new national park is an example of the government charting a new path with Indigenous people.

On Wednesday, Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation and the federal and Northwest Territories governments signed agreements formally establishing the 14,000-square-kilometre Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve and the 12,000-square-kilometre Thaidene Nene territorial protected area. The vast swath of land starts in the boreal forest, on the eastern end of Great Slave Lake, and stretches north to the southern Arctic tundra.

The agreements bring to a close a decades-long push to create a national park in the area. Both parks will be managed and operated based on consensus with the Lutsel K’e having equal say with the federal and territorial governments, said Steven Nitah, the chief negotiator for the First Nation. Parks Canada said Ottawa is investing $80-million over 12 years in the national park.

Story continues below advertisement

The government did not give a firm timeline for when formal park infrastructure will be installed but said people can start visiting the park, using the tourism offerings already in place. Sabrina Kim, a spokesperson for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna, said management plans and new facilities will be developed “over the next few years.”

“It’s reconciliation in progress,” Mr. Nitah said. Pointing to the First Nation’s 1900 treaty with the British Crown, Mr. Nitah said the new park embodies the intention of the treaties where the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation are a “true partner in the creation, governance, management and operations of Thaidene Nene.”

The agreements also include the Northwest Territory Métis Nation, the Deninu K’ue First Nation and the Yellowknives Dene First Nation.

Ms. McKenna said Parks Canada has moved “very, very far” from its legacy of expropriating lands to now co-managing parks and protected areas.

Thaidene Nene, meaning Land of the Ancestors, is a sacred place for the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation and is also culturally significant for the Northwest Territory Métis Nation, according to Parks Canada.

Ottawa first tried to establish the park in the 1960s, but members of the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation at the time did not support it. The First Nation went back to Parks Canada in the early 2000s to restart talks in an effort to protect the land and wildlife after a resource boom in the 1990s.

Ms. McKenna said co-governance agreements like the ones signed Wednesday are critical, not just to reconciliation, but also to her government’s goal of protecting 17 per cent of land and inland water by 2020.

Story continues below advertisement

As part of the deal, Mr. Nitah said the park’s visitor centre and operational staff will be based in Lutsel K’e, which is expected to create at least 18 jobs, eight of which will be full time. Chief Darryl Marlowe said he hopes the park will “turn things around in a positive way” for the community of 300. Currently, he said Lutsel K’e struggle with housing and few job opportunities.

The national park portion of the land will be closed to resource development, but infrastructure corridors will be permitted in the territorial protected area.

A similar announcement for the Thaidene Nene National Park Reserve was made by the former Conservative government, also just weeks before an election call, in 2015. Parks Canada then held two years of consultations on those proposed boundaries before the final park map was revealed on Wednesday.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter