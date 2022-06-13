Members of Parliament from all parties unanimously endorsed Philippe Dufresne as the next federal privacy commissioner after he vowed to maintain his predecessor’s strong push for tougher private-sector privacy laws.

The federal government has hinted that it will soon re-introduce legislation updating how private-sector companies are required to protect their customers’ privacy. A previous version of the bill died in the last Parliament after it was heavily criticized by former privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien.

As one of his last acts, Mr. Therrien released a joint investigation report earlier this month that found the Tim Hortons customer rewards mobile app was tracking users’ location data hundreds of times a day. The commissioner said the case illustrated the “urgent need” for stronger privacy laws.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Mr. Dufresne’s nomination to replace Mr. Therrien, whose seven-year term had already been extended by one year, last week. Mr. Dufresne appeared Monday before the standing committee on access to information, privacy and ethics, where his nomination was endorsed after he answered questions for about an hour.

Mr. Dufresne indicated on several occasions that he shared Mr. Therrien’s concerns about the government’s original bill, then called C-11, and expressed hope that a new bill would take the feedback from the commissioner’s office and others into account.

He said effective privacy legislation can be a win for consumers and business.

“Privacy rights that are strong, and that are well known, and that are practical, are going to generate trust in Canadians to be participating in the digital economy, which is going to be good for industry,” he said.

Mr. Dufresne has been Law Clerk and Parliamentary Counsel of the House of Commons since 2015. Prior to that, he was Senior General Counsel with the Canadian Human Rights Commission.

“This is a very important time for privacy and this was one of the many reasons why I was interested in being commissioner,” he said. “There needs to be a modernization of the two fundamental privacy laws, the Privacy Act and PIPEDA.”

While the Privacy Act relates to citizen interactions with the federal government, the original C-11 sought to update the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA), which covers how private-sector companies collect and protect client information.

That law is now more than two decades old and is widely criticized as poorly equipped to deal with the volume, precision or range of data harvesting that has come to underpin whole segments of the modern economy. Major jurisdictions including the European Union and California have overhauled their privacy laws in recent years, pushing back against unchecked data collection and threatening significant fines against bad actors.

Federal innovation minister François-Philippe Champagne hinted as recently as last week that he is working on a “very quick” timeline to bring in new private sector privacy legislation.

The Liberals have promised several times during their three terms to reform PIPEDA. But they dragged their feet as controversies arose both globally and nationally over data misuse.

Former innovation minister Navdeep Bains tried to take a principles-based approach in overhauling the policy, rather than a prescriptive one, first unveiling a “digital charter” of rights for Canadians that lacked many specifics. In the interim, privacy advocates began warning that Canada’s lagging privacy law didn’t just threaten individual rights, but Canada’s trade relationships because of more heavily regulated digital information flows elsewhere.

Ottawa announced an overhaul in November 2020 with a new law called the Consumer Privacy Protection Act, or C-11, but it died in Parliament after Mr. Bains left his cabinet post and the Liberals turned their attention to the 2021 election.

Earlier in June, Canada’s chief electoral officer, Stéphane Perrault, questioned the fact that political parties continue to be exempt from federal privacy laws. He said in a report that parties should be beholden to the same principles that govern private-sector organizations, including requirements to declare the purposes for which data is collected before collection begins and to seek consent for the collection, use or sharing of personal information.