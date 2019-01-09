Government opens door to new requests from Canadians who say they are thalidomide victims

The federal government will open the door to new requests from Canadians who say they are victims of the drug thalidomide, expanding on an historic program that compensates survivors of one of the country’s worst drug scandals.
The program could offer compensation to dozens of Canadians who say they were born with defects due to thalidomide, but lack proof.
“This has been a long time coming,” said Terry Bolton, who attributes his physical deformities to thalidomide. “We’ve been fighting this for years.”
Ottawa announced a program in 2015 to help Canadians born with severe defects because their mothers took the notorious medication, which was marketed as a “miracle” drug for women dealing with morning sickness and insomnia during pregnancy. About 100 people were granted annual pensions and a lump-sum payment. Ever since, however, others have stepped forward to say that they, too, were victims.
But they lacked papers proving it and their claims were rejected.
In an announcement from Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Ottawa says that beginning in the spring, people will be able to apply for the new program, using relaxed criteria. The government was not specific, but said it would follow “best international practices.”
Petitpas Taylor says the government is aware some thalidomide survivors might have been excluded by the previous program’s eligibility criteria.
The government’s one-time payments, originally $125,000, will be doubled to $250,000. The higher amount will be given to new claimants, while survivors who have already been recognized will see their initial sums topped up.
