 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

New rules proposed to bar authoritarian states from broadcasting human-rights violations in Canada

Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A pedestrian walks past an office block that houses the offices of China's CGTN Europe (China Global Television Network), in London on Feb. 4, 2021.

TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

The federal Conservatives are proposing changes to the Broadcasting Act that could bar foreign state-controlled TV networks from Canadian channels in the wake of complaints that two Chinese government media networks aired forced confessions in Canada.

The suggested amendments are being tabled as the minority Liberal government tries to win support from opposition parties for its own revisions to the Broadcasting Act.

Safeguard Defenders, an NGO co-founded by a Swedish human-rights activist once incarcerated in China, has already complained to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission about the activities of China Global Television Network (CGTN) and China Central Television (CCTV). CGTN is under the control of the Publicity Department of the Chinese Communist Party and CCTV is a state-controlled Chinese broadcaster.

Story continues below advertisement

Safeguard Defenders director Peter Dahlin provided the CRTC with records showing these state-owned Chinese TV networks, available through cable subscription in Canada, aired the forced confessions of 70 people who had been locked up by Chinese police, including his own. The complaint covered the period from 2013 to 2019.

Mr. Dahlin was arrested by the Chinese Ministry of State Security in 2016. He says that’s the same unit that seized former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig in Beijing.

He said he was told he would not be released unless he made a forced televised video confession. “They walked in with a paper, a script. They directed the whole thing: ‘Talk slow, look sadder’ – never telling me this was for public use.”

Mr. Dahlin said the CRTC has taken no measures since Safeguard filed its complaint 16 months ago. He noted that when the broadcasting regulator first allowed China’s CCTV to be aired in Canada in 2006, the commission had said it expected the network’s content “will be free of abusive comment.”

Other Western countries have already taken measures to address the airing of forced confessions by Chinese state broadcasters.

Australia’s Special Broadcasting Service announced in March it would suspend its broadcasts of news bulletins from CGTN and CCTV after receiving a human-rights complaint. In February, Britain’s media regulator revoked CGTN’s licence after it concluded that the Chinese Communist Party had ultimate editorial responsibility for the channel.

The House of Commons standing committee on Canadian heritage is meeting Friday to consider the Liberal amendments – contained in Bill C-10 – and the Conservatives plan to introduce their proposals either Friday or at the subsequent meeting on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Alain Rayes, the Conservative heritage critic, and Garnett Genuis, the party’s human-rights critic, are proposing revisions to the Broadcasting Act that would prevent broadcasting rights being issued to any news organization “that is subject to direction or controlled by a non-democratic foreign state,” or a “foreign state that is committing genocide or crimes against humanity,” or that “transmits, produces or participates in the production of forced confessions” for broadcast.

“The promotion and glorification of human-rights abuses by state-controlled foreign media has no place in Canada. Allowing foreign states who are violating human rights to promote those abuses or dispel legitimate criticism on Canadian channels runs counter to our Canadian values and to the principle of free and open conversation,” the two MPs said.

Canadian Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault’s office did not say whether he supported the Conservative proposal.

“Standing committees are independent and have an important role to play in improving bills through the legislative process,” Camille Gagné-Raynauld, press secretary to Mr. Guilbeault, said. “The department and the Minister of Canadian Heritage work in collaboration with the committee when requested in order to provide clarifications and allow the proper completion of its work,” she said.

“We look forward to seeing the committee’s work on Bill C-10 once they report back to the House.”

Safeguard Defender’s Mr. Dahlin said he feels the CRTC is dragging its feet on his complaint.

Story continues below advertisement

“They have claimed to us that the current issue – the complaint – is under review but they have stated this for a year now,” Mr. Dahlin said.

The CRTC for its part declined to comment on proposed legislative changes.

The Chinese embassy in Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

With a report from Reuters

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies