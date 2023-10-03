Open this photo in gallery: Candidate for Speaker and member of Parliament Greg Fergus shakes hands after delivering a speech in the House of Commons prior to voting on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Oct. 3, 2023.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Quebec Liberal MP Greg Fergus was elected as the new speaker of the House of Commons on Tuesday.

Mr. Fergus was Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s parliamentary secretary until September and was strongly opposed by Conservatives in public. However, given the secret vote in the House how they voted is not public.

The MP from Hull-Aylmer, a riding in the National Capital Region, will be the first Black speaker of the House of Commons.

He beat out three other Liberal MPs, and a Conservative, NDP and Green MP.

The House of Commons vote for a new speaker was precipitated by Anthony Rota’s unprecedented resignation last week following his invitation of a member of a Nazi unit to the House during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s official visit to Canada on Sept. 22.

Mr. Rota didn’t mention Yaroslav Hunka’s Nazi unit to the House and at the time called him ”a Ukrainian hero and a Canadian hero” of the Second World War and thanked him for his service. The audience, including Mr. Zelensky, rose to give the 98-year-old a standing ovation. Those pictures have since been used by the Kremlin to lend credibility to its justification for invading Ukraine.

Mr. Hunka fought with a unit known as the Waffen-SS Galicia Division during the Second World War. Mr. Rota apologized for his mistake but at first resisted calls to resign, only bowing to pressure after senior Liberals publicly called for his exit.

While Mr. Rota was the eighth House Speaker to resign from their post, he is the first to step down over a controversy that made international headlines.

“What brought us here today requires a response. Words matter. Symbols matter. This, I know. As your Speaker, I will restore, and quickly bring back the honour to this Chamber,” Mr. Fergus pledged in his speech to MPs before they voted.

In the same pitch, Mr. Fergus touted his chops as a parliamentary nerd, pointing out to MPs that he “subscribed to and read” transcripts of House of Commons debates at the age of 14 and promised to restore respect to the chamber.

“I would be a Speaker who is firm, thoughtful, collaborative, consistent and certainly fair,” he said.

The Speaker’s role is to preside over the proceedings of the House of Commons and adjudicate disagreements over the rules. They are expected to act independently of the government and to treat members of all political parties impartially. They are also responsible for overseeing the entire House of Commons bureaucracy and budget.

Unlike other votes in the House of Commons, MPs vote by secret ballot for the speaker, leaving a level of uncertainty for party officials who usually know how votes will play out in advance. In 2019, Mr. Rota won the speaker’s chair in an upset over former Liberal MP Geoff Regan who had already been speaker for four years and was running again, backed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The speaker is most often an MP from the governing party as that party usually has the most members of the House, and therefore the most votes for the speakership. While they hold office, the speaker typically does not attend party caucus meetings.

The Conservatives strongly opposed Mr. Fergus’ bid for Speaker. In addition to being the Prime Minister’s parliamentary secretary, he has often been sent out by the Prime Minister’s Office to defend the government during controversies. He has also helped the Liberals filibuster at committees to stall opposition attempts for more scrutiny.

As of Tuesday morning, eight MPs had their name on the ballot, but just before the candidates’ speeches began on Tuesday, Quebec Liberal MP Stéphane Lauzon bowed out of the race, leaving seven MPs on the ballot.

Four on the ballot were Liberals: PEI’s Sean Casey and Quebec’s Alexandra Mendès, Peter Schiefke, and Mr. Fergus. Also on the ballot were Nova Scotia Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont, Ontario NDP MP Carol Hughes, and Green Party Leader and B.C. MP Elizabeth May.

Mr. d’Entremont was deputy speaker under Mr. Rota and Ms. Mendès and Ms. Hughes were both assistant deputy speakers.

The speaker’s post comes with many perks, including an official residence, called The Farm in the Gatineau Hills, and a $92,800 salary-top up from members of Parliaments’ $194,600 base pay.