N.L. voters get extension on applications for mail-in ballots

Residents of Newfoundland and Labrador now have an extra four days to obtain a ballot for the province’s entirely mail-in general election.
Chief electoral officer Bruce Chaulk says people now have until Feb. 19 to submit their applications for mail-in ballots, moving the date back from the original deadline of Feb. 15.
The date to turn in completed voting kits has also been pushed back to March 5.
Mail-in voting became necessary after Chaulk cancelled in-person voting on Friday in response to a sudden COVID-19 outbreak in the St. John’s area.
Chaulk says Elections NL has received additional technological resources to support the special ballot application process.
A local call centre has also been tagged to field phone inquiries.
