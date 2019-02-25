No. 1 question in SNC-Lavalin affair is whether Trudeau tainted rule of law

We now know, according to the country’s top civil servant, that former attorney-general Jody Wilson-Raybould was under pressure in the SNC-Lavalin affair, but Michael Wernick insisted last week it was not “inappropriate pressure.”

This week, justice committee hearings on the matter turn on when pressure is inappropriate.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould is expected to testify Tuesday or Wednesday. Justin Trudeau’s aides may be called later. And it is important to get answers to a few key questions.

Politically, that may not be the question that matters. The public might be less concerned with the fine points of prosecutorial independence and more concerned with the government’s intentions. Many, certainly many in Quebec, think it’s important to save SNC-Lavalin’s jobs and keep its head office in Quebec. Mr. Trudeau keeps saying that’s what was on his mind – that he was trying to balance concern for jobs with the rule of law.

The real question is whether the Prime Minister or the people around him did something wrong. Not criminal – there’s a high bar for willful obstruction of justice – but wrong. Did they meddle in a prosecution?

But the important question is whether he tainted the rule of the law.

In our system, prosecutions are the responsibility of the attorney-general, not the PM or ministers.

There is room for the Attorney-General to talk about prosecutions with cabinet ministers. The Shawcross doctrine, which establishes the line between legitimate discussion and interference, says the Attorney-General can consult ministers (or the PM) to inform their decision, but those ministers must not urge her, or put pressure on her, to take a particular decision.

Certainly, there were conversations: Mr. Trudeau spoke to Ms. Wilson-Raybould about the prosecution at a Sept. 17 meeting. The PM’s two top aides at the time, Gerald Butts and Katie Telford, met her chief of staff on Dec. 18. And Mr. Wernick said he told Ms. Wilson-Raybould in a Dec. 19 telephone call that the PM and her cabinet colleagues were concerned about the economic effects of a prosecution on SNC-Lavalin – but that was “context” for her decision.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould was under pressure to get it right, he said, but not subjected to “inappropriate pressure.”

Under the the Shawcross doctrine, putting pressure on the attorney-general to make a particular decision is inappropriate. So what constitutes pressure? The thesaurus lists a lot of synonyms, such as coerce, press, influence, squeeze, hound, harass, nag, badger and browbeat.

The answers to a few questions would help determine if Mr. Trudeau and his people crossed the line.