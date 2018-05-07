No evidence of Saudi human-rights violations with Canadian arms: federal report

A federal government probe that failed to find “verified credible information” of human rights violations by Canadian-made armoured vehicles in Saudi Arabia last summer relies in part on a military source – whose identity is not being made public – who assures Ottawa that the incidents under investigation were “proportionate, necessary and timely.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland ordered the investigation last July after The Globe and Mail reported on videos and photos which had surfaced of Saudi forces using Canadian-made armoured vehicles against the population in Awamiyah, a minority Shia Muslim area in the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

Ms. Freeland announced the results of the probe in February and at the same time committed to legislative changes that would enshrine in law a “substantial risk” clause it promises will apply tougher scrutiny to future arms exports.

The report, made public Monday afternoon, but with parts of it blacked out, said as far as the Canadian government is concerned, the armoured vehicles were being used in a manner that was consistent with the terms of the arms export licence.

It says one video where the Canadian-made Terradyne Gurkhas appear to be firing is inconclusive. “The video does not, however, provide any insight as to the context or nature of the activity … [such as] whether it was respon[ding] to incoming fire.”

The Saudi embassy in Canada has defended the use of this Canadian equipment in 2017 as necessary to fight terrorist threats to the kingdom.

Critics have warned however the government’s emphasis on the fact that the probe had not found conclusive evidence the Canadian vehicles were involved in rights violations redefines the traditional test that is supposed to be applied to weapons exports in a way that makes it easier for Ottawa to allow them.

Cesar Jaramillo, executive director of Project Ploughshares, a disarmament group, has said existing rules do not require conclusive evidence that Canadian weapons are being used to commit human rights violations abroad.

Guidelines currently put the onus on the Canadian government to restrict exports unless it can be demonstrated there is no reasonable risk the goods might be used against civilians. Mr. Jaramillo noted the restrictions on arms exports called for under the global Arms Trade Treaty are also based on a risk assessment rather than evidence, which can be hard to retrieve.

“The key criterion to assess the likelihood of misuse of military exports is ‘reasonable risk’ not ‘conclusive evidence,’ ” Mr. Jaramillo said in February. ”In fact, the word ‘evidence’ does not appear a single time in either the international Arms Trade Treaty or in Canada’s own annual report on exports of military goods. Yet Ottawa continues to confuse and conflate these clearly distinct concepts in its efforts to justify its determination to continue arming Saudi Arabia.”

Mr. Jaramillo nevertheless applauded the announced “substantial risk clause,” saying without that, the federal minister of foreign affairs would continue to have “virtually unchecked discretion to authorize any and all military exports.”

The footage from last summer featured military equipment made by Terradyne Armoured Vehicles of Newmarket, Ont., but one clip also showed combat machines made by General Dynamics Land Systems being deployed.

The second vehicle is manufactured in London, Ont.

The House of Saud’s use of Canadian fighting vehicles against its Shia population in eastern Saudi Arabia goes to the heart of a long-running controversy over whether the Liberal government is violating Canada’s weapons export control rules by allowing a $15-billion deal to sell more vehicles to Riyadh.

While the Harper government brokered a recent $15-billion combat vehicle deal with Saudi Arabia, the Trudeau government in 2016 approved export permits for the bulk of the deal. The Liberal government said then it felt there was no reasonable risk the machines would be used against civilians in Saudi Arabia.